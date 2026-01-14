Azizi Developments Records AED 16 Billion In Unit Sales In 2025 Plans AED 30 Billion In Sales And 22 Project Deliveries In 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has concluded 2025 with a strong sales and construction performance, underpinned by sustained demand throughout its mixed-use developments. During the year, the developer achieved total unit sales valued at AED 16 billion, reinforcing its position as one of Dubai's most active private developers. Building on this momentum, Azizi has set a sales target of AED 30 billion for 2026.

Last year, Azizi recorded extensive construction progress across its portfolio. Over those 12 months, the developer constructed 12,569,578 square feet of built-up area over 741 floors, with over 869,416 cubic metres of concrete poured and in excess of 52,687,278 construction site manhours deployed.

From a planning and regulatory perspective, Azizi obtained 40 project building permits during 2025, representing approximately 27 million square feet of approved built-up area. These approvals covered 19,500 residential units and 109 villas, enabling the continued acceleration of development activity across multiple key Dubai locations.

Looking ahead, 2026 is set to be a year of major delivery and expansion for the developer. Azizi plans to obtain 52 project building permits, covering 36 million square feet of built-up area. Design completion is planned for 22,700 residential units, 870 hotel keys, 500 healthcare beds, 458,150 square feet of sellable office space, as well as housing accommodation for 13,000 members of the labor workforce.

As part of this pipeline, 22 projects are targeted for delivery in 2026, with around 5,000 units scheduled for handover. Projects planned for completion include Azizi Riviera Buildings 53, 54, 56, 58, 60, 62, 64, 66 and 68, Azizi Riviera Rêve, Creek Views III, Azizi Central, Azizi Zain, Azizi Jewel, Azizi Beach Oasis 2, Azizi Grand, and others across several of Dubai's prime growth corridors.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“2025 has been a year defined by strong execution, sustained demand, and meaningful progress across our development portfolio. Achieving AED 16 billion in sales while advancing construction at scale reflects the confidence our customers and partners place in Azizi Developments. Into 2026, our focus remains on thoughtful design, construction quality, timely delivery, and creating lasting value through developments that contribute positively to Dubai's urban landscape.”

In parallel with its operational achievements, Azizi continued to strengthen its position through strategic partnerships, industry recognition, and ongoing community and philanthropic initiatives, reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible development and positive social impact.

