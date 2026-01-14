403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Temporarily Closes Embassy In Tehran Amid Mounting Tensions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom has decided on Wednesday to temporarily close its embassy in Tehran amid security and political tensions.
The decision to close the embassy was made by headquarters in London, and employees were told to work remotely, the BBC reported, citing a spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
UK citizens were advised to avoid travel to Iran under the current situation, the spokesperson added.
On a linked development, the BBC said that UK officials, who preferred anonymity, revealed that British military personnel and defense staff were pulled from the US base in Qatar.
The UK's decisions mirror similar steps and warnings by other European states, which called on their citizens to leave Iran due to the ongoing political and security tensions in the country. (end)
mrn
The decision to close the embassy was made by headquarters in London, and employees were told to work remotely, the BBC reported, citing a spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
UK citizens were advised to avoid travel to Iran under the current situation, the spokesperson added.
On a linked development, the BBC said that UK officials, who preferred anonymity, revealed that British military personnel and defense staff were pulled from the US base in Qatar.
The UK's decisions mirror similar steps and warnings by other European states, which called on their citizens to leave Iran due to the ongoing political and security tensions in the country. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment