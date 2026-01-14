Insurance General Agency Brokersbloc Acquires IFA Marketing, Providing Independent Brokers With Unmatched Digital Marketing Power

MENAFN - GetNews)



"BrokersBloc Logo"Insurance General Agency BrokersBloc, founded by Stephen Combs to provide independent benefits brokers access to highly-vetted non-BUCA carriers, announced its acquisition of IFA Marketing, the leading digital marketing agency founded by Ryan Ross, to add digital marketing as a service offering for brokers.

St. Louis, MO - January 14, 2026 - BrokersBloc, the innovative general agent founded by Stephen Combs to empower independent benefits brokers, today announced its acquisition of IFA Marketing, the leading digital marketing agency founded by Ryan Ross. This powerful combination merges BrokersBloc's vetted, non-BUCA carriers, and tech-enabled support with IFA Marketing's proven expertise in content marketing, social media, direct marketing, and SEO - creating a one-of-a-kind platform that few General Agents are offering.

"Brokers deserve tools and support that go beyond plain vanilla access to the biggest carriers,” said Stephen Combs, Founder of BrokersBloc.“With IFA Marketing expertise and toolset, we're giving them the marketing muscle to stand out, generate high-quality leads, and thrive in ways competitors can't match.”

It's not just brokers that IFA Marketing has helped.“Ryan and the IFA Marketing team have grown the BrokersBloc active client list by over 1400% in under a year,” says Combs.“With this acquisition, we're proud to welcome him as a Founding Partner of the new BrokersBloc to extend that service to more Benefit Brokers.”

"Stephen Combs built BrokersBloc on trust, deep due diligence, and real value," said Ryan Ross, Founder of IFA Marketing. "Combining our forces equips BrokersBloc and the brokers it serves with sophisticated digital firepower to scale sustainably. This new organization redefines what's available to independent brokers."

In today's competitive landscape, independent brokers need more than great plans - they need visibility, authority, web development, SEO and lead generation that turns prospects into loyal clients. IFA Marketing delivers exactly that, with strategies proven to help clients build their business through targeted digital campaigns, webinar and podcast production, and automation.

BrokersBloc brokers will now gain seamless access to IFA Marketing's digital marketing capabilities alongside cost-effective health plans (up to 20% savings vs. BUCA carriers), national PPO networks (Cigna, Aetna), A-rated reinsurers, and personalized guidance-all at no cost to brokers.

The acquisition is effective immediately, with full integration of IFA Marketing's team, services, and resources occurring in Q1 2026. For details on how this transforms your brokerage, visit or email....

About BrokersBloc

Founded in 2024 by Stephen Combs, BrokersBloc empowers independent group benefits brokers with innovative, non-BUCA carriers, rapid quoting, tech workflows, and expert support for superior client value. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with growing national reach.

About IFA Marketing

Founded in 2021 by Ryan Ross (originally as Webinar Launch), IFA Marketing helps brokers grow through podcasts, webinars, social media, direct marketing, and SEO-making professionals the best-known in their field. Now integrated into BrokersBloc.