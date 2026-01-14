A Massive Arctic Military Buildup Will Center On Greenland

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump is clearly in a hurry to dominate the political narrative in his second term of office. He began 2026 with strikes in Syria against Islamic State groups, the kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, threats to intervene in Iran and the declaration that the US would take control of Greenland – by hook or by crook.

Of all these the plan to add Greenland to the US either by negotiation or by force is easily the most controversial as it could lead to the break-up of the NATO alliance.

Greenland, the world's largest island and a part of the kingdom of Denmark, has an abundance of critical minerals offering wealth and business opportunities. But the US president is also making a big deal out of the need to secure Greenland for US national security. He has repeatedly spoken of danger from Russia and China, whose ships, he says, stalk the island's waters, most recently on Wednesday.

Publicly, at least, Russia has no problems with Trump's ambitions in Greenland. Vladimir Putin has declined to criticize the Trump administration's acquisitive comments, saying that the US has long had plans to incorporate Greenland and that the island's future has “nothing to do with us.”

Russia's vision doesn't rule out the possibility of economic cooperation with America in the Arctic. After Putin and Trump met in August 2025 in Alaska, Russia mooted the idea of a “Putin-Trump tunnel” across the Bering Sea, a vision to which Trump responded favorably.

The Chinese, meanwhile, are not happy about Trump's designs on Greenland. They tend to see the Arctic as a global commons in which non-Arctic states have an equal stake. So they are unhappy at the notion of any sort of arrangement that involves US or Russian spheres of influence in the Arctic.