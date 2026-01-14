Rick Inatome Receives IAOTP Honor While Spotlighting Global Women Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rick Inatome, Chairman of Léman Manhattan Preparatory School and Managing Director of Collegio Partners, was honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as Top Chairman of the Board of the Year at its annual black-tie awards gala held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Inatome said it was an honor to share the stage with awardees such as Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio and Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of the Wellness Company,“but the heart of the event belonged to the women whose influence is felt most deeply in the communities they serve rather than in public headlines.”

While appreciative of the recognition, Inatome said the most powerful takeaway from the evening was not his own award, but the extraordinary celebration of women leaders from around the world whose work is creating meaningful, often unheralded, impact.

“I arrived expecting a formal awards ceremony,” Inatome said.“Instead, I witnessed a global tribute to women whose leadership is changing lives, and in changing those lives, they are changing the world. Without IAOTP, their stories would not be heard.”

The invitation-only gala brought together honorees from six continents, with women comprising a majority of those recognized. Their work ranged from designing and furnishing homes for military veterans to advancing education, healthcare, and community development in Africa and other underserved regions.

“These were not just executives or high-profile entrepreneurs,” Inatome observed.“They were builders of opportunity who are creating pathways where none existed, and doing so with purpose, humility, and resolve.”

Inatome also makes the point that achievement is never individual.“Whatever recognition I receive is inseparable from the steady and powerful support of my wife,” he said.“Her role has made everything else possible. The evening reinforced the simple truth that lasting impact is shared, and in my experience, unattainable without the partnership of a strong woman.”

Inatome's career spans nearly five decades in technology, entrepreneurship, and education. An early architect of the personal computer revolution, he worked alongside pioneers including Bill Gates and Steve Jobs to make personal computing a mainstream experience. His current focus is on helping institutions rise to the disruptive challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence.

Despite the accolades he received, the IAOTP gala ultimately served as a reminder that leadership is best measured not by visibility but by service, and that many of the world's most consequential leaders are the women who often are least likely to seek the spotlight.

About the International Association of Top Professionals

The International Association of Top Professionals is an invitation-only organization that recognizes excellence across industries through a rigorous nomination and vetting process. The organization honors leaders whose achievements reflect impact, integrity, and service on a global scale.

About Rick Inatome

Rick Inatome is an entrepreneur, investor, and education leader with nearly five decades of experience in technological innovation, enterprise creation and transformation, and institutional leadership. Today, he serves as Chairman of Léman Manhattan Preparatory School and Managing Director of Collegio Partners, which helps institutions adapt thoughtfully and effectively to the profound changes being wrought by artificial intelligence.