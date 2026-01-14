Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries


2026-01-14 03:05:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.
A State Department memo, seen first by Fox News Digital, directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department re-assesses screening and vetting procedures.
The countries include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen and more, it added.
The pause will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the department conducts a reassessment of visa processing. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

