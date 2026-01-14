403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.
A State Department memo, seen first by Fox News Digital, directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department re-assesses screening and vetting procedures.
The countries include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen and more, it added.
The pause will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the department conducts a reassessment of visa processing. (end)
rsr
A State Department memo, seen first by Fox News Digital, directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department re-assesses screening and vetting procedures.
The countries include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen and more, it added.
The pause will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the department conducts a reassessment of visa processing. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment