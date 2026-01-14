Metrolink Announces Service Updates On January 15, 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Metrolink announced service updates affecting several bus routes on January 15 and 16, 2026, according to a post shared on its X account.

Under the first update, routes M143 and M144 will operate from alternative starting points throughout the day on January 15,16. M143 will operate from Hamad Hospital Station, Exit 3, instead of Corniche Station, while M144 will operate from The White Palace Station, Exit 2, instead of Corniche Station.

The announcement said additional changes will be in effect from 10pm on January 15 until 2pm on January 16. During this period, route M138 will be suspended, M105 will operate from DECC Station, Exit 3, with some intermediate stops skipped, M108 will skip Al Bidda Station, and M315 will skip stops at the Museum of Islamic Art Park and Doha Port.