Idealift Accepted Into Microsoft Partner Network
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Startvest LLC today announced that IdeaLift, its AI-powered product feedback management platform, has been accepted into the Microsoft Partner Network. This partnership validates IdeaLift's commitment to enterprise-grade security, reliability, and seamless integration with Microsoft's ecosystem.
Bridging the Gap Between Customer Conversations and Product Development
IdeaLift helps product teams capture feature requests and customer feedback from wherever conversations happen-Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, and more-and automatically routes them to development workflows in GitHub Issues, Jira, and Linear.
"Product teams are overwhelmed with feedback scattered across dozens of channels," said Tom Pinder, CEO of StartVest LLC. "With Microsoft Partnership, we're able to offer Teams users a certified, enterprise-ready solution that transforms their daily conversations into actionable product insights."
Key Benefits of the Partnership
For Enterprise Teams:
- Microsoft-verified security and compliance standards
- Simplified procurement through Azure Marketplace (coming soon)
- Native Teams integration certified for enterprise deployment
For Product Managers:
- Capture ideas directly from Teams conversations with simple reactions or commands
- AI-powered summarization of discussion threads into structured feature requests
- Automatic syncing to existing development tools
Microsoft Teams Integration
IdeaLift's Teams bot enables product teams to:
- React to any message with a thumbs up to capture it as an idea
- Use /idea
to log URLs as feature requests
- Run /idea capture to summarize conversation threads into structured ideas
All captured ideas automatically sync to connected GitHub Issues, Jira, or Linear workspaces.
Availability
IdeaLift is available now at . The Teams integration can be installed directly from the IdeaLift dashboard. Azure Marketplace listing and Teams App Store certification are in progress.
About IdeaLift
IdeaLift is an AI-powered product feedback management platform that helps product teams capture, organize, and act on customer ideas. By integrating with the tools teams already use-including Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, Jira, and Linear-IdeaLift ensures no valuable feedback falls through the cracks.
About StartVest LLC
StartVest LLC builds tools that help product teams ship better software faster. The company is headquartered in the United States and serves product teams worldwide.
