Aithor Launches AI Paraphrasing Tool To Support Academic And Professional Writing

January 14, 2026 8:40 AM EST | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Aithor, an AI-based writing and research platform, has introduced a new AI Paraphrasing Tool aimed at helping users rewrite and refine text while preserving its original meaning.







Aithor AI Paraphrasing Tool interface displaying multiple rewriting modes for academic, professional, and creative writing tasks.

The launch expands the company's suite of writing tools designed to support academic, professional, and everyday communication.

The newly released tool allows users to restructure sentences, improve readability, and adjust tone using artificial intelligence.

According to Aithor, the paraphrasing feature is built to assist with a wide range of writing tasks, including academic papers, professional documents, and digital content creation, while reducing the time typically required for manual rewriting.

The AI Paraphrasing Tool offers multiple rewriting modes, such as Formal, Academic, Simple, Creative, Narrative, and Persuasive.

These options enable users to tailor text for different audiences and contexts, whether adapting academic language, simplifying complex ideas, or adjusting stylistic tone without altering the core message.

"The AI Paraphrasing Tool is designed to give users a practical way to rewrite text with better structure, clarity, and tone control," said Alex Guyden, Head of SEO at Aithor.

"By offering multiple paraphrasing modes, the tool helps adapt content for academic, professional, and creative use while preserving the original meaning."

The tool is available as a web-based solution and forms part of Aithor's broader effort to develop AI-driven writing technologies focused on clarity, reliability, and accessibility.

About Aithor

Aithor is an AI-powered writing and research platform focused on helping users access clear, reliable, and well-structured information. The company's mission centers on making artificial intelligence a practical tool for self-education and knowledge discovery.

Aithor develops solutions that combine academic-level accuracy with accessible language. Its services are designed for students, professionals, and content creators worldwide.

