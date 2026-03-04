Syniehubov Comments On Appearance Of First Fiber-Optic FPV Drone In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this at a press conference on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Definitely, [the number of enemy drones] has increased. In 2022-2023, there were none at all. In 2024-2025, Shahed drones began to appear, then FPV drones. At first, FPV drones were used only on the front line, now they are used with fiber-optic control. One such drone was recorded somewhere on the ring road. We understand that this is a challenge we must fight. The enemy is building up its capabilities, and we must counter this – and we are doing so," Syniehubov said.

He predicted that cases of fiber-optic drones being used against Kharkiv will increase.

"Will there be more such cases? Most likely, yes. The enemy does not stop its terror against the population. Everything that reaches Kharkiv – I'm not talking about Shaheds – is something that managed to pass our military. If one Molniya or FPV drone reaches the city, it means over ten have already been shot down in that direction at the same time," he said.

According to Syniehubov, efforts are underway to strengthen military units so they can counter drones more actively and effectively.

"We are working with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. We have tasks and plans for this year to strengthen the material and technical base, support the military, and procure certain systems using state funds, funds from United24, and local budgets. We have clear plans and we are not stopping," Syniehubov added.

On February 25, a Russian fiber-optic FPV drone was recorded for the first time in Kharkiv. It reached the northern outskirts of the city and crashed into a tree. Earlier, on May 20, 2025, Russian forces used an FPV drone with an RPG-based warhead to strike the city.