Brazil Stocks Slip Despite Petrobras Surge As Bank Fears And Wall Street Chill B3
Brazil's benchmark stock index closed lower on Tuesday even as Petrobras powered higher, a split screen that captured the market's mood: investors rewarded hard cash-flow exposure to oil, but punished financial risk and policy uncertainty.
The Ibovespa ended down 0.72% at 161,973. The real softened slightly, with the dollar finishing near R$5.3759 ($1). Turnover reached about R$24.9 billion ($5 billion).
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the authorities must proceed with“a lot of care” in the Master case and warned it could be unusually serious, keeping bank shares under pressure.
Petrobras rose for a fifth straight session, adding close to R$20 billion ($4 billion) in market value over that run and pushing its capitalization back toward R$418 billion ($77 billion).
The move tracked a strong oil tape, with Brent around $65.47 on the day. Vale also climbed even as iron ore dipped to 819.50 yuan a tonne (about $117.52) in Dalian.
Top gainers reflected the commodity impulse: PETR3 (+3.41%), PETR4 (+2.57%), GGBR4 (+1.93%), GOAU4 (+1.83%), and CSNA3 (+1.31%).
The biggest decliners told a different story: HAPV3 (-8.39%) slid after management changes, while YDUQ3 (-4.75%), VIVA3 (-4.59%), MGLU3 (-4.43%), and RAIL3 (-3.90%) tracked a broader retreat from rate-sensitive and high-beta names.
Overseas, U.S. stocks turned lower into the close (Dow -0.80%, S&P 500 -0.19%, Nasdaq -0.10%). Europe was mixed, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.08% while Germany's DAX edged to another record. Asia was upbeat, led by Japan's Nikkei (+3.10%).
Early Wednesday signals hinted at stabilization, with Ibovespa futures near 163,809 and Brent around $64.96. Technically, the weekly uptrend still holds, but momentum looks stretched.
The daily chart is cooling, and the 4-hour setup is soft. Traders are watching 161,765 as first support, then the 160,000 area, with resistance clustered around 162,800–163,100.
Ibovespa fell 0.72% to 161,973, even as Petrobras jumped and oil rallied.
A bank-linked“Master” case and jittery U.S. trading outweighed support from commodities.
Charts suggest a cooling trend, not a breakdown, with key support near 161,765.
