Four Detained After Attacking Iranian Embassy in Netherlands
(MENAFN) Dutch police confirmed late Tuesday that four individuals were detained following an assault on the Iranian Embassy in the Scheveningen district.
Authorities said the group attempted to breach the compound by climbing the perimeter fence. According to NOS, the embassy building sustained little to no damage, and no injuries were reported.
The suspects were taken into custody for questioning, though their identities remain undisclosed.
The incident comes amid escalating unrest inside Iran, where nationwide protests have erupted over economic collapse and the sharp decline of the national currency.
Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting the "riots" and "terrorism."
While Tehran has not released official casualty figures, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a U.S.-based rights group, estimates more than 2,000 deaths, including both protesters and security forces, alongside over 1,000 injuries. HRANA further reported that at least 10,721 people have been detained across 585 locations, spanning 187 cities in all 31 provinces.
Iranian diplomatic missions abroad have also been targeted in recent days. Activists removed national flags from embassies in London and Madrid, while in Ottawa, protest banners and flags were displayed at the Iranian Embassy.
