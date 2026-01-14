403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela to Use Oil Revenues to Improve Health System
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced Tuesday that proceeds from crude oil sales will be directed toward strengthening the nation’s fragile health system.
Her remarks followed a U.S. declaration that it would "indefinitely control" Venezuelan oil exports, according to a state broadcaster. Rodriguez said authorities have prepared a targeted plan to address years of deterioration in the health sector, promising that every dollar earned from oil and gas would be allocated to medical needs. She added that 75 health centers have already been identified under the initiative.
Rodriguez did not comment on reports that revenues from Venezuelan oil sales may be redirected into accounts overseen by Washington.
Industry and environmental backlash
Pressure is mounting from both oil executives and climate advocates after President Donald Trump urged companies to inject $100 billion into Venezuela’s energy industry.
“We’re going to be extracting numbers in terms of oil like few people have seen,” Trump said Friday.
The appeal was met with skepticism. ExxonMobil’s CEO labeled Venezuela “uninvestable,” while environmental groups condemned the push.
“This is both reckless and dangerous,” said Mads Christensen of Greenpeace International. “The only safe path forward is a just transition away from fossil fuels.”
Maduro captured, US assumes control
On Jan. 3, U.S. forces seized President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Venezuela, transferring them to New York where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges. Trump later declared that his administration would "run" Venezuela and its oil assets during a transitional period.
Analysts warn of obstacles
Despite White House optimism, analysts told media that major investment is improbable without political stability and legal assurances, cautioning that Trump’s $100 billion target is far from achievable.
Venezuela currently produces about 1 million barrels of oil daily, representing less than 1% of global supply, according to data released by media.
Her remarks followed a U.S. declaration that it would "indefinitely control" Venezuelan oil exports, according to a state broadcaster. Rodriguez said authorities have prepared a targeted plan to address years of deterioration in the health sector, promising that every dollar earned from oil and gas would be allocated to medical needs. She added that 75 health centers have already been identified under the initiative.
Rodriguez did not comment on reports that revenues from Venezuelan oil sales may be redirected into accounts overseen by Washington.
Industry and environmental backlash
Pressure is mounting from both oil executives and climate advocates after President Donald Trump urged companies to inject $100 billion into Venezuela’s energy industry.
“We’re going to be extracting numbers in terms of oil like few people have seen,” Trump said Friday.
The appeal was met with skepticism. ExxonMobil’s CEO labeled Venezuela “uninvestable,” while environmental groups condemned the push.
“This is both reckless and dangerous,” said Mads Christensen of Greenpeace International. “The only safe path forward is a just transition away from fossil fuels.”
Maduro captured, US assumes control
On Jan. 3, U.S. forces seized President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Venezuela, transferring them to New York where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges. Trump later declared that his administration would "run" Venezuela and its oil assets during a transitional period.
Analysts warn of obstacles
Despite White House optimism, analysts told media that major investment is improbable without political stability and legal assurances, cautioning that Trump’s $100 billion target is far from achievable.
Venezuela currently produces about 1 million barrels of oil daily, representing less than 1% of global supply, according to data released by media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment