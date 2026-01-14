403
North Korea condemns Ukraine, UN Security Council meeting
(MENAFN) North Korea Condemns Ukraine and UN Security Council Over Russia Missile Strikes
North Korea on Tuesday criticized both Ukraine and an emergency UN Security Council session held in response to Russia’s Oreshnik missile attack, state media reported.
Kim Song, Pyongyang’s permanent representative to the UN, described the meeting as “unusual” and claimed it “undermined” the UN’s mission. He argued that convening the council under Ukraine's “unilateral claims never means the international support for the appeal of a ‘victim,’” according to a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
“The target of denunciation and rejection is the Kiev authorities,” Kim said, criticizing “Western cavilers who used to groundlessly slander the just exercise of the right to self-defense of a sovereign state.”
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday that an Oreshnik missile struck Ukraine’s Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant on January 9, prompting the council session in New York.
“The Ukrainian crisis was obviously caused by the confrontation policy of the US and the West which have violated Russia's reasonable and legitimate security interests and escalated NATO's eastward advance,” Kim added. “The responsibility for all the incidents lies entirely with the parties who created the preconditions for them.”
Separately, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, informed the Security Council that civilian deaths in Ukraine reached their highest levels in 2025, as Russia intensified aerial attacks on cities, energy infrastructure, and civilian facilities amid winter conditions.
Citing the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, she reported that at least 14,999 civilians, including 763 children, have been killed, and 40,601 civilians, including 2,486 children, injured, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.
