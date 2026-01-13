Dubai: Multi-Vehicle Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Impacts Rush Hour Traffic

Dubai Police said on Wednesday, January 14 morning that a major traffic accident took place on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The authority said that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, leading to increased congestion on the main arterial highway in the city. The accident happened in the stretch opposite Global Village in the Jebel Ali direction.

Morning commuters have been impacted by this, with travel times increasing on map apps.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution, use alternative routes if possible, and pay attention to Dubai Police alerts.