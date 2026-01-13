Kirk Chang
- Professor of Management and Technology, University of East London
Kirk Chang is a university professor, consultant, and researcher in the field of Human Resource Management and Technology.
Professor Chang researches digital-management related issues and analyses the implication of technology on employees, managers, and their organizations. His research themes are linked to employee behavior (individual level), team dynamics (group level), personnel management (managerial level) and organisational competitive advantage (organisational level).
He also investigates issues of personnel management and scrutinizes the implication of technology (AI, Digitalization) on employee behavior, group dynamics, teamwork, competitive advantage and organizational performance.Experience
- 2020–present Professor of Management, University of East London
