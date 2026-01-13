High-Core Ribbon Fiber Optic Cables: Core Solution For Data Center Cabling Amid Booming Demand

MENAFN - GetNews) The large-scale expansion of computing clusters is reshaping the underlying optical transmission logic of data centers. Traditional single-core and low-core fiber optic cables can no longer meet the ultra-high bandwidth and low latency requirements of large-scale clusters. High-core ribbon fiber optic cables have become a rigid demand for hyperscale data centers and intelligent computing centers, relying on high-density advantages of integrating thousands of cores per cable and dual improvement in cabling and O&M efficiency, solving the transmission bottleneck in high-speed computing scenarios.







As a leading global fiber optic manufacturer, Oyi international., Ltd. has been dedicated to providing fiber optic products and solutions globally. Our products are widely used in telecommunications, data center, CATV, industrial and other areas, with main products covering various types of optical fiber cables, including high-core ribbon cables, loose tube cables, tight-buffered cables, armored fiber optic cables, indoor fiber optic cables, outdoor fiber optic cables, MPO pre-terminated fiber assemblies, single-mode fiber optic cables, multi-mode fiber optic cables and more.

The core competitiveness of high-core ribbon fiber optic cables lies in ultimate density and efficiency, perfectly matching the transmission needs of large computing clusters. In terms of core specifications, mainstream commercial products cover 288-core and 576-core, while leading cloud service providers have deployed 1,728-core and even 6,912-core ultra-high core cables in batches. A single high-core ribbon cable can carry the transmission capacity of dozens of traditional cables. Adopting parallel bonding of fiber ribbons and loose tube integrated design, with 12-core/24-core as basic units, it increases fiber density by 3-5 times in the same cross-sectional space. A typical 24-core loose tube cable has an outer diameter of only 8.5mm, 25% smaller than traditional cables of the same core count, perfectly adapting to narrow cable trays and ducts in data centers. This allows double GPU interconnection links per cabinet, ensuring high-speed interconnection protocols like NV Link operate without space constraints, supporting efficient operation of large computing systems.







Efficiency improvement is another key strength of high-core ribbon fiber optic cables, solving pain points in data center construction and O&M. In terms of deployment efficiency, paired with MPO pre-termination technology, fiber ribbons and connectors are integrated in factories for plug-and-play use on-site without core-by-core fusion splicing. For 144-core cabling, traditional LC single-core solutions need 144 splices, while ribbon cable + MPO solutions only need 12, cutting splicing time from 8 hours to 2 hours and reducing labor costs by 60%. In terms of O&M and expansion efficiency, ribbon cables support on-demand branching: high-core backbone cables are laid in a centralized way, and ends can be split into 12-core/24-core small units to connect servers and switches. Later cluster expansion requires no new backbone cables, only branch link extension, improving expansion efficiency by 80% and cutting renovation costs significantly.

The surging demand for high-core ribbon fiber optic cables is driven by the transmission characteristics of large computing clusters. Different from one-way data transmission in traditional cloud computing, cluster devices need massive data interaction, forming a mesh interconnection model. Fiber demand per GPU rack rises from 15-30 cores in traditional data centers to 1,152 cores in high-end racks. Large-scale clusters require hundreds of thousands of core-kilometers of fiber; traditional cables will cause cabling congestion, increased latency fluctuation and failure risks. High-core ribbon fiber optic cables reduce link nodes via high-density design, control latency fluctuation within milliseconds and lower failure rate below 0.1%, meeting the three core requirements of high bandwidth, low latency and high reliability. Meanwhile, cross-regional intelligent computing center interconnection projects further drive demand for long-distance, high-core ribbon fiber optic cables, whose low-loss performance adapts to 100km-level DCI interconnection scenarios.







Currently, high-core ribbon fiber optic cables have entered large-scale commercial use, with accelerated penetration driven by pilot projects and bulk procurement of leading enterprises. Industry data shows high-core ribbon cables account for over 30% in major telecom operators' procurement, and reach 80% penetration in new intelligent computing centers of leading cloud providers, becoming the standard for backbone cabling. Technological bottlenecks like inter-core crosstalk, loss control and effective area are being broken through continuously; products are evolving towards higher core count, lower loss and greener features, such as integrating space division multiplexing technology and adopting recyclable sheath materials, to adapt to future 6G and quantum computing transmission needs.

OYI's high-core ribbon fiber optic cables provide solutions covering R&D, production, sales and technical support.