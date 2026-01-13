What Material Is Used To Make Paper Cups?

MENAFN - GetNews) paper cup s are everywhere in our daily life-from coffee shops and offices to airlines and food delivery. Many customers ask us:what material is actually used to make a paper cup? As a professional paper supplier, we would like to share a clear and simple explanation, and also introduce our PE Coated paper, which is one of our core products.

The Basic Structure of a Paper Cup

Although paper cups look simple, their structure is carefully designed. A standard paper cup is usually made of two main parts:



Base paper (paperboard) – provides strength and shape Coating layer – provides water and oil resistance

The base paper alone cannot hold liquid. Without a coating, the cup would quickly absorb water and leak. That is why coated paper is essential for paper cup production.

What Is the Base Paper Made Of?

The base paper used for paper cups is usually food-grade virgin wood pulp paperboard. This type of paper has several advantages:



High stiffness and good cup-forming performance

Clean and pure fiber, suitable for food contact Smooth surface, ideal for coating and printing

We select high-quality base paper from reliable large paper mills to ensure stable quality and safety.

Why Is Coating Necessary for Paper Cups?

Paper is naturally absorbent. When hot coffee, tea, or cold drinks are poured into a cup, uncoated paper would soften, deform, and leak very quickly.

The coating layer solves this problem by:



Preventing liquid penetration

Improving heat resistance Enhancing cup durability

This is where PE coated paper plays a key role.

What Is PE Coated Paper?

PE coated paper is paperboard that has been laminated with a thin layer of polyethylene (PE) on one or both sides.

At Ningbo Sure Paper, we specialize in supplying PE coated paper for paper cups and food packaging. The PE layer is applied evenly to the paper surface, creating a strong barrier between the liquid and the paper fibers.

Depending on usage, PE coated paper can be:



Single PE coated – usually for hot cups Double PE coated – often for cold cups to prevent condensation leakage

Advantages of Our PE Coated Paper

We focus on quality, consistency, and practicality. Our PE coated paper offers several clear advantages:

1. Excellent Water and Oil Resistance

Our PE coating effectively blocks water, oil, and moisture, ensuring the paper cup remains strong and leak-free during use.

2. Stable Coating and Good Cup Forming

The coating thickness is well controlled, allowing smooth cup forming without cracking or delamination during high-speed production.

3. Food-Grade Safety

Our PE coated paper meets food contact requirements and is suitable for beverages and food packaging applications.

4. Good Printing Performance

The smooth surface supports clear printing, helping customers achieve attractive designs and strong brand presentation.

5. Cost-Effective Solution

By laminating high-quality base paper in our own coating facilities, we offer competitive pricing while maintaining reliable quality.

Typical Applications of PE Coated Paper

Our PE coated paper is widely used in:



Hot and cold paper cups

Paper bowls

Soup containers Food packaging paper

We can supply paper in roll or sheet form, with various GSM options to meet different production needs.

Why Choose Us as Your PE Coated Paper Supplier?

We are not just trading paper-we understand how it is used. From base paper selection to PE coating control, we focus on practical performance in real production environments.

By working closely with our customers, we aim to provide:



Stable long-term supply

Consistent quality Clear communication and support

Conclusion

So, what material is used to make paper cups? The answer is high-quality paperboard combined with PE coated paper technology. The base paper gives strength, while the PE coating ensures leak resistance and usability.

At Ningbo Sure Paper, we are committed to supplying reliable PE coated paper that helps our customers produce safe, durable, and attractive paper cups. If you are looking for a dependable partner in paper cup materials, we are always happy to support your project.