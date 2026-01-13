What Material Is Used To Make Paper Cups?
The Basic Structure of a Paper Cup
Although paper cups look simple, their structure is carefully designed. A standard paper cup is usually made of two main parts:
Base paper (paperboard) – provides strength and shape
Coating layer – provides water and oil resistance
The base paper alone cannot hold liquid. Without a coating, the cup would quickly absorb water and leak. That is why coated paper is essential for paper cup production.
What Is the Base Paper Made Of?
The base paper used for paper cups is usually food-grade virgin wood pulp paperboard. This type of paper has several advantages:
High stiffness and good cup-forming performance
Clean and pure fiber, suitable for food contact
Smooth surface, ideal for coating and printing
We select high-quality base paper from reliable large paper mills to ensure stable quality and safety.
Why Is Coating Necessary for Paper Cups?
Paper is naturally absorbent. When hot coffee, tea, or cold drinks are poured into a cup, uncoated paper would soften, deform, and leak very quickly.
The coating layer solves this problem by:
Preventing liquid penetration
Improving heat resistance
Enhancing cup durability
This is where PE coated paper plays a key role.
What Is PE Coated Paper?
PE coated paper is paperboard that has been laminated with a thin layer of polyethylene (PE) on one or both sides.
At Ningbo Sure Paper, we specialize in supplying PE coated paper for paper cups and food packaging. The PE layer is applied evenly to the paper surface, creating a strong barrier between the liquid and the paper fibers.
Depending on usage, PE coated paper can be:
Single PE coated – usually for hot cups
Double PE coated – often for cold cups to prevent condensation leakage
Advantages of Our PE Coated Paper
We focus on quality, consistency, and practicality. Our PE coated paper offers several clear advantages:
1. Excellent Water and Oil Resistance
Our PE coating effectively blocks water, oil, and moisture, ensuring the paper cup remains strong and leak-free during use.
2. Stable Coating and Good Cup Forming
The coating thickness is well controlled, allowing smooth cup forming without cracking or delamination during high-speed production.
3. Food-Grade Safety
Our PE coated paper meets food contact requirements and is suitable for beverages and food packaging applications.
4. Good Printing Performance
The smooth surface supports clear printing, helping customers achieve attractive designs and strong brand presentation.
5. Cost-Effective Solution
By laminating high-quality base paper in our own coating facilities, we offer competitive pricing while maintaining reliable quality.
Typical Applications of PE Coated Paper
Our PE coated paper is widely used in:
Hot and cold paper cups
Paper bowls
Soup containers
Food packaging paper
We can supply paper in roll or sheet form, with various GSM options to meet different production needs.
Why Choose Us as Your PE Coated Paper Supplier?
We are not just trading paper-we understand how it is used. From base paper selection to PE coating control, we focus on practical performance in real production environments.
By working closely with our customers, we aim to provide:
Stable long-term supply
Consistent quality
Clear communication and support
Conclusion
So, what material is used to make paper cups? The answer is high-quality paperboard combined with PE coated paper technology. The base paper gives strength, while the PE coating ensures leak resistance and usability.
At Ningbo Sure Paper, we are committed to supplying reliable PE coated paper that helps our customers produce safe, durable, and attractive paper cups. If you are looking for a dependable partner in paper cup materials, we are always happy to support your project.
