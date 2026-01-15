First Humanitarian Ship From RAK To Depart For Gaza Ahead Of Ramadan Students Pack Aid

Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to dispatch its first-ever humanitarian ship to Gaza, marking a milestone in the emirate's long-standing relief efforts, officials said.

The vessel, named Saqr Humanitarian Ship, is scheduled to depart Ras Al Khaimah Port on January 22 and sail to Egypt's Port of Al Arish, with an expected arrival on February 5. The shipment will carry 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid destined for families in Gaza, timed to coincide with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ahmed Rashid Sofah Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work, said the initiative is being carried out under the directives of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and under the supervision of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees.

Speaking on the sidelines of volunteer packing operations, Al Zaabi said the public response exceeded expectations from the outset.“The turnout was overwhelming. By early afternoon on the second day, all aid packages had already been prepared, well ahead of schedule,” he said.

The ship's cargo includes food parcels, family health kits, medicines, drinking water, clothing for adults and children, and shelter materials such as tent tarpaulins. The shipment comprises eight main categories of relief items and will be distributed on arrival through teams operating under the Gallant Knight 3 and Al Fares Al Shahem 3 humanitarian campaigns.

Al Zaabi described the shipment as symbolically significant, noting that it is the first humanitarian ship to ever sail from Ras Al Khaimah.“The emirate has supported Gaza through several relief flights in the past, including five aircraft carrying medical supplies. This, however, is the first ship to depart from Ras Al Khaimah,” he said.

Students and volunteers power relief effort

Among the volunteers were students from the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), who joined a humanitarian campaign organised by the foundation to support families in Gaza.

Noura Mohammed, Raghad Abdulaziz, and Aamna Saeed Al Khatiri, all HCT students from different backgrounds, said they learned about the campaign through an official link shared by their college and registered immediately.

The students volunteered for long hours over those two days, from around 9am to 6pm, packing food parcels destined for Gaza. They described an atmosphere of teamwork, with volunteers helping one another search for items, pass supplies, and ensure boxes were completed efficiently.

By the end of their shifts, hundreds of boxes had been prepared. One student estimated she alone helped pack around 30 food parcels.

The experience, they said, was deeply fulfilling.“Knowing the aid will reach people who truly need it gives us a sense of happiness and purpose,” they said, adding that it was also an opportunity to meet new people and build connections through shared values of solidarity and compassion. For some, it was their first volunteering experience.

They encouraged other college students to take part in similar initiatives and give back to the community whenever possible.

Everyone came with hope

Maryam Al Shehhi, a volunteer at the Emirates Red Crescent, said she joined the initiative immediately after seeing a call for volunteers announced in cooperation with the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation.

“I've always believed in these initiatives, and this one especially touched my heart,” she said.

She described a scene of unity at the packing site, with volunteers of different nationalities and age groups working side by side.“There were people from all backgrounds, from young children to older adults, including students who even adjusted their class schedules to be here,” she said.

Volunteers worked from morning until evening, often skipping breaks to ensure targets were met. Each parcel contained essential food items, more than 23 hygiene products, and clothing for men, women, and children.

“The boxes are comprehensive,” she said.“Any family would find what they need inside.”

As stacks of packed boxes filled the site, the scale of participation reflected the UAE's continued commitment to humanitarian action and the collective determination of volunteers to deliver aid to those in need.