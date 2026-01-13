Oceania Energy Transition Industry Report 2025: Key Sectors And Companies Driving Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oceania offers significant opportunities in renewable energy, driven by policy momentum and investment in solar PV and energy storage. Despite growth, Australia's high emissions and coal reliance pose challenges. EV uptake and hydrogen exports present further prospects, though project uncertainties remain.

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Oceania holds vast untapped renewable energy potential, and momentum is accelerating as governments adopt more targeted policies and investment frameworks to advance decarbonization. However, Australia, the largest country in the region, is still recording high per capita emissions, with per person in 2023, and has not committed to a coal phase-out timeline. This statistic leads to doubts over the deliverability of the region's decarbonization journey and overall energy transition.

Oceania has been heavily investing in solar PV, with the technology's capacity set to account for 63% of the region's capacity mix in 2035. Overall, renewable power generation is set to account for 84% in 2035 - a significant growth since 60% in 2025. However, Australia is still expected to increase its coal capacity by almost 1GW between 2025 and 2031, and the region's gas capacity is also set to increase, reaching 22GW in 2035. Despite these challenges, Oceania as a whole is forecasted to reach over 50% of renewable power generation in 2027, placing it ahead of the global average.

Energy storage is emerging as a critical enabler for renewable integration, with Australia expanding and diversifying large-scale battery projects. EV uptake in Oceania is gaining momentum, driven by policies such as Australia's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard and New Zealand's Clean Car Standard, as well as and planned expansion of the national charging networks. CCUS capacity in Oceania is still in early development, as most of the projects are still in the pipeline, with only three projects currently active within the whole region. Australia is positioning itself as a key low-carbon hydrogen exporter. However, over 50 projects have been cancelled or stalled, so the deliverability of the region's export targets carries uncertainty.

Report Scope

Oceanian CO2 emissions, renewable energy potential, leaders in renewable energy, renewable energy policies, power consumption and demand, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, energy storage capacity, electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle sales, upcoming renewable refineries, biodiesel, ethanol, RD, SAFs, CCUS outlook, upcoming CCS projects, hydrogen policies, upcoming hydrogen capacity by stage, type and end use.

Reasons to Buy



Assess the current regional emissions, thermal and renewable capacity, and generation share, and identify which countries are driving the energy transition in Oceania.

Identify market trends within the industry, including expected 2030 capacities for a range of technologies.

Identify who the leading countries and regional players are in renewable energy capacity and energy transition technologies such as hydrogen and CCUS. Understand the legislative framework laid out by the region's governments aimed at accelerating the region's decarbonization and energy transition.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Oceania CO2 emissions

Sector grid and leaders

Power Outlook & Generation

Power capacity share outlook

Power generation share outlook

Oceanian countries' renewable generation share

Thermal power: upcoming and decommissioning capacity

Major players in renewable power

Oceania climate targets and policies

Renewable power investment and financial support in Oceania

Energy Storage

Energy storage outlook in Oceania

Electric Vehicles

Key policies concerning EVs and charging infrastructure

Growth in BEV sales and charging infrastructure

Renewable Fuels

Renewable refineries

RD and SAF outlook

Oceania's largest upcoming renewable refineries

CCUS

CCUS policies and funding

Oceania CCUS outlook

Largest upcoming carbon capture and storage projects in Oceania

Hydrogen

Key low-carbon hydrogen policies and funding in Oceania

Low-carbon hydrogen capacity by development stage

Target end-use industries for low-carbon hydrogen Oceania's largest upcoming hydrogen projects

