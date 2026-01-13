Bravo Increases Previously Announced Offering Of Common Shares To C$75 Million And C$34.75 Million Concurrent Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Mining Corp. (TSX.V: BRVO, OTCQX: BRVMF) (“Bravo” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, it has increased the size of the previously announced bought deal of common shares to 17,050,000 common shares (the“Common Shares”) at a price of C$4.40 (the“Offering Price”) per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$75 million (the“Offering”). The Company previously entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Capital Markets (collectively, the“Underwriters”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 20, 2026, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has also entered into a non-binding indicative term sheet with Orion Mine Finance Management LLP (“Orion”) pursuant to which, among other things, a fund managed by Orion or a designated affiliate of Orion will subscribe for 7,897,727 Common Shares at the Offering Price for gross proceeds of C$34,750,000 on a non-brokered private placement basis (the“Concurrent Private Placement”). In connection with the Concurrent Private Placement, it is anticipated that the Company will enter into a participation rights agreement whereby, among other things, Orion will have the right to participate pro rata in future equity offerings of the Company and a right to match any offer to provide project financing, acquisition financing, or production-linked financing to the Company. Subject to the satisfaction of mutually agreed milestones, certain conditions precedent and other customary conditions, Orion intends to commit to provide up to US$300 million of financing support by providing an indicative non-binding term sheet proposal in the form of equity, debt, and other financing instruments promptly upon notice of such milestones being met. The Concurrent Private Placement is subject to customary conditions, including the completion of the Offering and all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, but the Offering is not contingent upon the consummation of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement will be used to advance the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project through to completion of a preliminary feasibility study and subsequently, if warranted, to completion of a feasibility study; to expand the mineral resources associated with the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project; to continue to explore and evaluate iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style mineralization as well as Ni-PGM rich massive sulphides within the Luanga property; and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will file a prospectus supplement (the“Supplement”) to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 22, 2025 (the“Shelf Prospectus”), with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec). Copies of the Shelf Prospectus can be found, and the Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering will be available (within two business days of the date hereof), under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Electronic or paper copies of the Shelf Prospectus and the Supplement, when available, may be obtained in Canada, without charge, from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at..., or from National Bank Financial Inc. at 130 King Street West, 4th Floor Podium, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1J9 by telephone at 416-869-8414, or email at... by providing an e-mail address or address, as applicable. The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable states securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 50,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

