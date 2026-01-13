403
China pledges to protect its interests amid US-Iran trade tariffs
(MENAFN) China says it will take firm action to safeguard its legitimate interests following a decision by US President Donald Trump to direct his administration to impose sweeping tariffs on countries that continue economic dealings with Iran, according to official statements.
Speaking in Beijing on Tuesday, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson warns that escalating trade disputes benefit no one and stresses Beijing’s determination to defend its rights. She states, “Tariff wars have no winners and China will firmly protect its legitimate and lawful rights and interests.”
Emphasizing regional stability, the spokesperson reiterates China’s position on the Middle East, saying Beijing supports Iran’s efforts to preserve internal order and rejects external pressure or military threats. She adds that China backs Iran in its efforts to “maintain national stability” and “oppose(s) interfering in the country’s internal affairs and the use, or threat of use, of force in international affairs.”
Trump announces the tariff decision on Monday through a post on his social media platform, declaring, “Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” and emphasizing, “This Order is final and conclusive.”
The move highlights growing tensions between Washington and Beijing, the world’s two largest economies, whose trade relationship accounts for hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
While Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran if authorities there use deadly force to suppress ongoing protests, his tariff announcement comes only hours after the White House signals that he “has an interest” in pursuing diplomatic engagement with Tehran.
Inside Iran, large-scale rallies take place on Monday in several regions in support of the government, even as anti-government demonstrations stretch into their sixteenth consecutive day amid worsening economic conditions.
Iranian officials continue to accuse the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters,” blaming them for a series of violent incidents in public spaces across the country.
Meanwhile, estimates cited by rights monitors indicate that the death toll linked to the protests has climbed to at least 646 people, according to reports.
