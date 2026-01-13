403
Qubo Unveils The Next Generation Of Dashcams To Redefine Road Safety
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 13, 2026; New Delhi: Qubo, the leading smart devices brand from the Hero Group, today announced the launch of 2 new dashcams - Dashcam 4G Live & Dashcam Trio, making its foray into Connected & 3-Channel Dashcams respectively. This marks a very significant development, for both the brand & the category, as it brings a generational update to a product category that's been witnessing fast adoption over the last few years.
By recording all the action from the road as it happened, dashcams have proven their worth in improving road safety while solving contentious issues & preventing escalations that can occur during accidents, road rage incidents etc. These new dashcams unlock additional capabilities of connectivity and even wider coverage, thereby making these truth tellers even more potent.
Here's a quick look at both these products:
1. Qubo Dashcam 4G Live - India's most advanced connected dashcam
With 4G Connectivity, the Qubo Dashcam 4G Live brings an entirely new dimension to road safety by empowering users to stay connected with their car at all times. Through live video streaming, real-time GPS location tracking, two-way talk and instant safety alerts, users can keep a watchful eye over their loved ones & beloved cars from anywhere. Along with the device, Qubo also introduces its exclusive Cloud Subscription service - Qubo CloudPlay that enables all these connected features. So, whether it's someone else driving the car such asthe driver or family member or even dropping the car at the workshop, one can always check in to know what's happening around with Qubo Dashcam 4G Live.
2. Qubo Dashcam Trio - Catch Everything. Inside & Outside.
Featuring a 3-camera setup, this 3-channel dashcam can simultaneously record all the action from not only the front & rear but also inside the car through a cabin camera. Thereby offering 360O protection by covering multiple angles. This can be particularly useful in a host of situations including:
* monitoring driver conduct to ensure safer driving
* protect yourself from incorrect challans or allegations of irresponsible driving
* having proof of in-car thefts (against thak-thak gangs)
* capturing road-trip memories
Here's what Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO, Qubo had to share on the occasion - "Qubo Dashcams are already recognized for their class-leading performance & durability. By keeping pace with global technological advancements, we've always tried to bring in the latest innovations to the Indian market whether it's through high-performance image sensors or this time with 4G Connectivity & 3-Channel capability in these new launches. These 2 products have undergone rigorous testing & tuning to cater to the conditions & situations found on Indian roads and will unlock new dimensions to further enhance road safety."
After introducing its first dashcam in 2022, Qubo has practically defined the category through regular innovation & continued market leadership. It today offers the widest portfolio in the Indian market, with products spanning technical specs & price points, including the high-performance Dashcam Pro 4K to the best-selling Dashcam ProX. In addition to dashcams, Qubo also offers a range of auto accessories & smart home devices that are designed to make everyday life safer & a lot more convenient.
Feature Snapshot:
Qubo Dashcam 4G Live
* 4G Connectivity + Live View: Check your car's live camera feed anytime, from anywhere - Live GPS Tracking: Your car's real-time location & trips taken
* Real-Time Safety Alerts: Jolts, Overspeeding, Geofence entry / exit etc.
* Two-way talk: Seamless / distraction free / handsfree communication
* Qubo CloudPlay: Qubo's exclusive cloud subscription service for all connected features + storage of all events for 7 days
* 2K Recording: All details captured through a sharp 4MP (2K), 140OFOV camera
* Qubo NightPulseTM Vision Tech for clear recording even in low-light conditions
* Collision Detection G-Sensor
* Up to 1TB Expandable Storage (with SD card)
* Powered-by Supercapacitor: Reliable performance across a wide temperature range (from â€“20 degree C to 85 degree C) - Built-in WiFi, GPS, Mic
* Watch / Track it all through the Qubo Pro App
MRP - Rs. 15,990
Qubo Dashcam Trio
* Front Camera (2K, 140O FOV); Rear Camera (1080p, 120O FOV); Cabin Camera (1080p, 120O FOV, Night Vision) - Qubo NightPulseTM Vision Tech for clear recording even in low-light conditions
* 3.2-inch IPS LCD Screen to watch the live feed
* Collision-detection G-Sensor
* Up to 1TB Expandable Storage (with SD card)
* Powered-by Supercapacitor: Reliable performance across a wide temperature range (from -20 degree C to 85 degree C) - Multiple ways to access footage - Qubo Pro App, SD Card or directly connecting the dashcam to a laptop using a Type C cable
* Built-in WiFi, GPS, Mic
* Watch it all through the Qubo Pro App
MRP - Rs. 14,990
About Qubo
Qubo - a Hero Electronix venture is the fastest growing Smart Devices brand in India. With its extensive portfolio within the Smart Home & Connected Auto categories including market leading products such as Dashcams & Video Doorbells, Qubo is perhaps the only brand to offer a truly connected living experience. All these devices are powered by Qubo's proprietary tech, developed in-house, that enables seamless integration along with the capability to develop products purpose-built for Indian use cases. Leveraging its deep expertise in cutting-edge technologies including AI & IoT, Qubo continues to design and engineer products that are truly Made in India - built to deliver smarter, safer, and more connected experiences for Indian consumers.
Qubo products are available across all major marketplaces, the brand's own website as well as through an extensive network of more than 4000 stores across the country.
