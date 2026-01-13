403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Ethiopia
(MENAFN) Israel describes Ethiopia as a long-standing strategic ally and signals its intention to deepen bilateral relations following discussions between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera Admassu, according to reports.
The Ethiopian official arrives in Israel for a visit of undisclosed length as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
Following their meeting, Sa’ar says the talks are productive and emphasizes Israel’s desire to enhance cooperation with Addis Ababa. He notes that the discussions address shared regional concerns, stating, “We discussed mutual challenges in our regions,” and adds that Israel aims to “further strengthen ties.”
The diplomatic visit takes place at a time when Ethiopia faces multiple regional tensions involving Egypt, Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea. These disputes center on border disagreements, water security, and access to maritime routes.
Ethiopia continues to push ahead with the operation and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River without reaching a binding agreement with downstream states Sudan and Egypt. The country is also pursuing access to the Red Sea for both commercial and military objectives.
The meeting follows Sa’ar’s visit days earlier to a self-declared breakaway region of Somalia along the Ethiopian border. Israel announces in late December that it recognizes the territory as a state, a move that triggers strong criticism from Arab and Islamic countries, according to reports.
The Ethiopian official arrives in Israel for a visit of undisclosed length as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
Following their meeting, Sa’ar says the talks are productive and emphasizes Israel’s desire to enhance cooperation with Addis Ababa. He notes that the discussions address shared regional concerns, stating, “We discussed mutual challenges in our regions,” and adds that Israel aims to “further strengthen ties.”
The diplomatic visit takes place at a time when Ethiopia faces multiple regional tensions involving Egypt, Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea. These disputes center on border disagreements, water security, and access to maritime routes.
Ethiopia continues to push ahead with the operation and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River without reaching a binding agreement with downstream states Sudan and Egypt. The country is also pursuing access to the Red Sea for both commercial and military objectives.
The meeting follows Sa’ar’s visit days earlier to a self-declared breakaway region of Somalia along the Ethiopian border. Israel announces in late December that it recognizes the territory as a state, a move that triggers strong criticism from Arab and Islamic countries, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment