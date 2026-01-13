Tajikistan Reviews Progress In Hydraulic Structure Safety Supervision For 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan reviews results of the Service for State Supervision over Hydraulic Structure Safety for 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The meeting was chaired by First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Jamshed Shoimzoda.

During the session, officials from the Service presented reports on the outcomes of their inspection and supervisory activities, along with the implementation of preventive measures aimed at safeguarding hydraulic facilities.

The meeting highlighted that, during the reporting period, the Service concentrated its efforts on reinforcing state technical supervision, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards, and mitigating the risk of emergencies at critical infrastructure sites.

The First Deputy Minister provided clear directives to enhance staff accountability and professional development, strengthen control mechanisms, and draft legal proposals to optimize the effectiveness of the state oversight system.