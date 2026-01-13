Thor Explorations Announces Strong Q4 2025 Gold Production Of 23,604 Ounces, 2026 Operating Guidance And Bonus Q4 Dividend
|Event
|Date
|Ex-Dividend date
|January 23rd 2026
|Record date
|January 23rd 2026
|Last day for currency election
|January 30th 2026
|Date of exchange rate used for Pounds Sterling
|February 2nd 2026
|Announcement of exchange rate in Foreign Designated Currencies
|February 2nd 2026
|Payment date
|February 13th 2026
FY 2026 Outlook and Catalysts
- FY 2026 production guidance range set at 75,000 to 85,000 oz of gold
FY 2026 All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") guidance range set at US$1,000 to US$1,200 per ounce Douta Preliminary Feasibility Study expected on 26 January 2026
Drilling programs across all the Company's exploration portfolio:
- Segilola underground drilling program
Nigeria - continuation of scout drilling programs on identified targets Senegal - Douta licence, additional RC drilling targeting additional oxide resources
Cote D'Ivoire - Guitry and Boundiali licenses, continuation of geochemical work programs and initial drill program on identified targets
Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:
"We are extremely pleased to report a strong final production quarter, which has resulted in the Company achieving our narrowed production guidance of 91,910 ounces, which was also in the top half of the original production guidance for the full year 2025.
"We poured 23,719 ounces in the Quarter and sold 25,830 ounces at our highest achieved gold price of US$4,189 per ounce resulting in record quarterly revenue of US$108 million.
"Our record cash generation in the Quarter enabled us to fully repay all remaining outstanding payables and end the Quarter with a higher than projected cash balance of approximately US$137 million. We are pleased to return some of this surplus cash to our shareholders in the form of a bonus dividend, in line with our commitment to return funds to shareholder whilst retaining sufficient cash on our balance sheet to fund all our activities across the Group and continue to grow our cash reserves.
"Near mine exploration in Nigeria continued in Q4, targeting mineralisation underneath the Segilola open pit. Drilling has continued at a faster rate, and we have been encouraged by the exploration results which have justified continuation of the deeper drilling program. We look forward to announcing our drill results later in Q1 2026.
"In Senegal, at Douta, detailed work on the PFS is being finalised after working alongside our contractors and equipment manufacturers. The PFS will be released shortly, on 26 January 2026, and we aim to progress to a development decision shortly after.
"In Cote d'Ivoire, drilling restarted in Guitry and a maiden drilling program started on our Marahui Licence. We are very much looking forward to releasing our first set of results later in Q1 2026.
"Finally, we are excited by the year ahead. Gold production from Segilola continues to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. We continue to work towards a Segilola underground development decision and the Company has several catalysts across all of its projects, particularly at the Douta Project and in Cote d'Ivoire. We look forward to updating the market with our progress through the year."
Exploration Q4 2025 Highlights
Nigeria
- Ongoing encouraging drilling program at Segilola Underground a decision to continue the program
Senegal
- Finalisation of Douta PFS with completion scheduled for 26 January 2026
Continuation of Reverse Circulation drilling campaign
Cote d'Ivoire
- Drilling restarted in Guitry and a maiden drilling program started on the Company's Marahui Licence
PRODUCTION SUMMARY
Table 1: Production Summary
|
|Units
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Mined
|Tonnes
|2,148,016
|2,511,593
|2,756,363
|2,889,975
|3,781,881
|Waste Mined
|Tonnes
|1,588,255
|2,125,035
|2,513,901
|2,630,179
|3,398,182
|Ore Mined
|Tonnes
|580,615
|386,558
|242,461
|272,375
|383,699
|Grade
|g/t Au
|1.71
|2.26
|3.02
|2.42
|2.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ore Processed
|Tonnes
|242,182
|250,459
|238,425
|231,825
|247,075
|Grade
|g/t Au
|3.31
|3.11
|3.12
|3.24
|3.08
|Recovery
|%
|94.8
|94.3
|93.1
|93.7
|89.2
|Gold Recovered
|oz
|24,397
|23,612
|22,229
|22,594
|21,827
|Gold Poured
|oz
|23,719
|22,617
|22,784
|22,790
|24,662
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO
About Thor
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria, a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal and a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".
For further information, please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: ...
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
James Asensio / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
Qualified Person
The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
