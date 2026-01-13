403
ITM Institute Of Design And Media Announces Iset 2026, Offering Merit-Based Scholarships Up To 100%
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Navi Mumbai, January 2026: ITM Institute of Design and Media (IDM) has announced the schedule for its upcoming IDM Scholarship Entrance Test (iSET), offering aspiring designers and creative media students across the country an opportunity to secure merit-based scholarships of up to 100% on the first-year tuition fee.
The iSET at IDM is specifically designed to assess candidates' design aptitude and creative ability, ensuring a fair and discipline-relevant selection process. The selection process includes a Design Impromptu and a Creative Intelligence Test, which evaluate originality, conceptual thinking, problem-solving skills, and visual sensibility. Shortlisted candidates are further assessed through a Personal Assessment Interview, during which their design portfolio is reviewed and evaluated by industry and academic experts. This comprehensive approach ensures the identification of students who demonstrate both creative potential and readiness for industry-oriented design and media education.
Through this scholarship initiative, ITM IDM aims to make high-quality design and media education more accessible to deserving and talented students, while maintaining rigorous academic and creative standards.
For the current admission cycle, the application deadline for iSET is 18th January 2026. The examination and assessment process will be conducted between 20th and 25th January 2026 at ITM IDMâ€TMs Andheri campus, providing candidates with a structured and professionally managed evaluation experience.
Ms. Nisha Chanda, Director & Dean of ITM-IDM said, "Through the ITM Scholarship Entrance Test, we aim to recognize creative merit and design potential, and provide deserving students with access to industry-relevant education in design and media."
With iSET 2026, ITM Institute of Design and Media reinforces its commitment to nurturing future-ready designers and creative professionals. By offering substantial scholarships and implementing a transparent, creativity-driven selection process, ITM IDM continues to empower aspiring students to pursue professionally grounded education in design and media, preparing them for impactful and meaningful creative careers.
Company:-Media Maniacs Group
User:- Kashish Dixit
Email:[email protected]
