403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Allies Advance Plans to Boost Arctic Defenses
(MENAFN) NATO allies are advancing plans to bolster Arctic defenses amid mounting concerns that Russia and China will intensify operations in the strategically vital region, Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Monday.
Speaking at a Zagreb press conference alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Rutte revealed that member states are coordinating "next steps" to counter potential threats as melting ice opens new maritime routes.
"All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security, because we know that with sea lanes opening up, there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active. And as you know, there are eight Arctic countries," Rutte told reporters.
Seven Arctic nations—the US, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden—belong to NATO, leaving Russia as the sole Arctic state outside the alliance. Beijing, despite having no Arctic territory, has dramatically expanded its regional footprint, Rutte warned.
"By now, China has almost become a sort of Arctic country, and not geographically, but at least by the sheer amount of their activities and interest in the region," Rutte said.
The alliance finalized internal strategy discussions last year regarding enhanced coordination among Arctic members. NATO is now implementing concrete follow-through actions.
"Currently, we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow-up on those discussions to make sure that, as an alliance, we do everything, collectively and through our individual allies, to make sure that the Arctic stays safe, as we all agree that has to be a priority," he said.
Rutte emphasized that NATO has prioritized Arctic security since 2025 at the urging of its seven northern members, describing the region as "a vital part of NATO territory."
His statements follow emerging reports that European powers, spearheaded by the UK and Germany, are preparing military deployments to Greenland.
"You've seen some announcements by the Brits and the Germans," Rutte said. "Today we are working now together to see how we can basically together as an alliance… build that next step."
Defense Spending Debate
Addressing transatlantic relations, Rutte rejected suggestions of internal discord within NATO, instead commending US President Donald Trump for demanding increased military expenditures from European allies.
"I believe that Donald Trump is doing the right things for NATO by encouraging us all to spend more to equalize this what the US is spending," he said. "When I praise somebody, it is based on facts, and I believe the facts are there."
Plenkovic stressed that diplomatic engagement remains essential for resolving questions surrounding Greenland's sovereignty.
"I am confident that with discussion, we can find a solution that will ensure security for the US, and it will make sure that Greenland is a part of Denmark... That's why high-quality dialogue is necessary, and it can definitely resolve the situation for the benefit of global security," Plenkovic said.
Speaking at a Zagreb press conference alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Rutte revealed that member states are coordinating "next steps" to counter potential threats as melting ice opens new maritime routes.
"All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security, because we know that with sea lanes opening up, there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active. And as you know, there are eight Arctic countries," Rutte told reporters.
Seven Arctic nations—the US, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden—belong to NATO, leaving Russia as the sole Arctic state outside the alliance. Beijing, despite having no Arctic territory, has dramatically expanded its regional footprint, Rutte warned.
"By now, China has almost become a sort of Arctic country, and not geographically, but at least by the sheer amount of their activities and interest in the region," Rutte said.
The alliance finalized internal strategy discussions last year regarding enhanced coordination among Arctic members. NATO is now implementing concrete follow-through actions.
"Currently, we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow-up on those discussions to make sure that, as an alliance, we do everything, collectively and through our individual allies, to make sure that the Arctic stays safe, as we all agree that has to be a priority," he said.
Rutte emphasized that NATO has prioritized Arctic security since 2025 at the urging of its seven northern members, describing the region as "a vital part of NATO territory."
His statements follow emerging reports that European powers, spearheaded by the UK and Germany, are preparing military deployments to Greenland.
"You've seen some announcements by the Brits and the Germans," Rutte said. "Today we are working now together to see how we can basically together as an alliance… build that next step."
Defense Spending Debate
Addressing transatlantic relations, Rutte rejected suggestions of internal discord within NATO, instead commending US President Donald Trump for demanding increased military expenditures from European allies.
"I believe that Donald Trump is doing the right things for NATO by encouraging us all to spend more to equalize this what the US is spending," he said. "When I praise somebody, it is based on facts, and I believe the facts are there."
Plenkovic stressed that diplomatic engagement remains essential for resolving questions surrounding Greenland's sovereignty.
"I am confident that with discussion, we can find a solution that will ensure security for the US, and it will make sure that Greenland is a part of Denmark... That's why high-quality dialogue is necessary, and it can definitely resolve the situation for the benefit of global security," Plenkovic said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment