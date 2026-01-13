403
Swiss Court Orders Pretrial Detention of Bar Co-Owner
(MENAFN) A Swiss tribunal has mandated the temporary incarceration of a bar co-owner after a catastrophic New Year’s Eve blaze in Crans-Montana that left 40 people dead and more than a hundred injured, citing concerns over possible escape.
In a statement released Monday, the Valais Court of Compulsory Measures confirmed that, following a request from the public prosecutor, it had ordered the pretrial detention of Jacques Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation, for an initial term of three months.
The court explained that the sole justification presented by the prosecution was the risk of flight.
However, it noted that detention could be lifted if alternative safeguards proposed by the prosecution were fulfilled, such as the provision of financial guarantees. The tribunal added that these measures might sufficiently mitigate the risk of escape, but calculating the appropriate guarantees requires a thorough review. Until that process is finalized, detention will remain in effect.
The court stressed that pretrial detention is a procedural step intended only to ensure the integrity of the investigation and does not amount to punishment. It underlined that the accused remains presumed innocent until a definitive conviction, if one is issued, becomes legally binding.
It further stated that its communication on the matter is restricted to the press release and that it will not respond to additional inquiries.
A criminal probe has been launched into Jacques Moretti and his wife, Jessica Moretti, regarding the deadly fire.
The pair face accusations of "negligent homicide, negligent personal injury and negligent arson," after revelations that the ski resort bar had not undergone mandatory annual inspections for the past five years.
