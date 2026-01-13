403
Iran Witnesses Pro-Government Rallies
(MENAFN) Pro-government demonstrations were organized across several Iranian cities on Monday, as anti-government protests entered their 16th consecutive day over worsening economic conditions.
In Tehran, large groups assembled at Enghelab Square, a busy central hub near the University of Tehran, waving national flags and “condemning recent violence” in public areas, according to a correspondent.
Participants urged the authorities to address economic hardships while rejecting what they described as “foreign interference” in Iran’s internal affairs. Similar rallies were reported in Kerman, Zahedan, and Birjand in eastern Iran.
The pro-government gatherings took place while anti-government protests continued simultaneously in different parts of the country.
Iranian officials accused the US and Israel of supporting what they referred to as “armed rioters,” who have carried out attacks in public spaces nationwide.
On Monday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that 273 weapons were confiscated and three individuals detained during the transit of an international cargo truck through the country, according to a news agency.
The ministry also reported the arrest of a five-member “terrorist cell” linked to a banned Kurdish faction in Khorramabad.
Additionally, Iranian authorities detained 15 people over alleged connections to Persian-language opposition media outlets operating abroad.
