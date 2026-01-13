Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Witnesses Pro-Government Rallies

Iran Witnesses Pro-Government Rallies


2026-01-13 12:39:42
(MENAFN) Pro-government demonstrations were organized across several Iranian cities on Monday, as anti-government protests entered their 16th consecutive day over worsening economic conditions.

In Tehran, large groups assembled at Enghelab Square, a busy central hub near the University of Tehran, waving national flags and “condemning recent violence” in public areas, according to a correspondent.

Participants urged the authorities to address economic hardships while rejecting what they described as “foreign interference” in Iran’s internal affairs. Similar rallies were reported in Kerman, Zahedan, and Birjand in eastern Iran.

The pro-government gatherings took place while anti-government protests continued simultaneously in different parts of the country.

Iranian officials accused the US and Israel of supporting what they referred to as “armed rioters,” who have carried out attacks in public spaces nationwide.

On Monday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that 273 weapons were confiscated and three individuals detained during the transit of an international cargo truck through the country, according to a news agency.

The ministry also reported the arrest of a five-member “terrorist cell” linked to a banned Kurdish faction in Khorramabad.

Additionally, Iranian authorities detained 15 people over alleged connections to Persian-language opposition media outlets operating abroad.

MENAFN13012026000045017167ID1110590211



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search