UAE's 3 Airlines Rated Among World's 5 Safest Etihad Ranked Safest Globally

Three UAE carriers have been rated among the world's top five safest airlines.

According to AirlineRatings' 2026 list of the world's safest airlines, Etihad topped the global list, followed by Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Air New Zealand, Singapore, Eva Air, Virgin Australia and Korean Air, making up the top 10 list. The study covered 25 full-fledged airlines and budget carriers from each category.

“This is the first year a Gulf carrier has taken the number one spot. Etihad achieved this through a combination of factors: a young fleet, advancements in cockpit safety, particularly around turbulence, a crash-free history, and the lowest incident rate per flight of any airline on the list.

The airline also participated in our independent onboard safety audit and demonstrated excellent adherence to turbulence management in the cabin,” said Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.

The UAE carriers have invested billions of dollars in new and fuel-efficient aircraft, enhancing their safety and ensuring the best services.

During the Dubai Airshow 2025 in November, the UAE carriers – Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai – ordered over 500 commercial and cargo aircraft worth nearly Dh420 billion.

According to AirlineRatings, other notable inclusions are Starlux and Fiji Airways, both making their list debut.

Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings, stressed that it is important for the travelling public to understand just how narrow the margins are between the world's safest airlines and that small numerical differences should not be interpreted as gaps in safety.

She added that every airline that features in the 2026 list has recorded incidents, from tail strikes to on-board fires and engine shutdowns.

“Yet the actual incident rate per flight sits between 0.002 and 0.09 across the airlines, which is a true credit to the industry as a whole.

In the modern era of aviation, where serious incidents are rare, inclusion in the top 25 reflects not just excellence in aircraft and operations but the crucial role of skilled aircrew and robust safety practices across the airline,” added Petersen.