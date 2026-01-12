Water Tower Research Publishes Initiation Of Coverage Report On Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.“From Landfill To SAF Advancing Proven & Modular Waste-To-Fuel Projects”

January 12, 2026, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) titled,“From Landfill to SAF; Advancing Proven & Modular Waste-to-Fuel Projects”. The report can be accessed here.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) is a technology-driven platform that specializes in the conversion of waste plastics and biomass into fuels and chemicals. AGIG's waste-to-value approach redirects materials from landfills and incineration, transforming them into useful resources like sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD), lubricants, waxes, and chemical feedstocks. Shareholders include Abundia Financial (75% stake), Bower Family Holdings (9% stake), and public shareholders (16% stake).

AGIG is advancing its waste-to-fuel strategy through licensed access to continuous plastics pyrolysis technology of recognized leader, the Ohio-based Alterra Energy. Alterra's proprietary technology converts hard-to-recycle waste plastics into high-value drop-in low- carbon fuels and chemical products. AGIG is also pursuing conversion of biomass waste like wood pellets into fuels with its binding agreement with BTG Bioliquids.

AGIG's Cedar Port development along the Houston Ship Channel in Baytown, Texas offers superior infrastructure and logistics, enabling efficient operations and rapid commercialization and expansion of AGIG's modular technologies. For the company's plastics-to-fuel operations, we estimate that EBITDA would approach break-even with SAF prices at a ~1.5x premium to ex-refinery fossil jet fuel prices and achieve up to $2,922 per metric ton EBITDA with SAF prices at an 8x premium to fossil jet fuel.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing investor engagement through research-driven communications. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight into a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

