"Tianjin Yizhao International Trade Co.,Ltd."Energet Solar, a division of Tianjin Yizhao International Trade Co.,Ltd., expands its solar carport offering for commercial and industrial sites, helping buyers turn parking areas into power-generating assets. As a China Top Solar Carport Manufacturer, the company provides engineered PV carport structures plus related mounting systems, steel components, and accessories to reduce procurement complexity, improve durability, and speed installation.

Tianjin Yizhao International Trade Co.,Ltd. today announced expanded global availability of Energet Solar solutions designed to help businesses convert underused parking areas into high-value clean-energy assets. As a China Top Solar Carport Manufacturer, Energet Solar is addressing a fast-growing market need: reliable, engineered PV structures that reduce electricity costs, improve site efficiency, and support long-term sustainability targets without adding land pressure.

For many organizations, parking lots are a fixed footprint that generates no direct return. Meanwhile, energy price volatility and corporate carbon goals are pushing owners and developers to invest in onsite power generation. Solar carports solve both problems at once-creating shaded parking while turning the same footprint into a productive PV installation. Yet buyers often face obstacles that slow deployment: unclear structural performance, inconsistent corrosion protection, complicated supply coordination, and long lead times when projects scale.

Energet Solar aims to remove those frictions with a project-oriented portfolio that includes solar carport systems, a complete solar mounting system lineup, and the steel and accessory components required for streamlined procurement. The company provides configurable structures for different parking layouts and module formats, supporting commercial sites, industrial campuses, logistics hubs, public institutions, and multi-use developments.







Turning parking space into an energy asset without“engineering surprises”

Solar carport procurement is rarely only about price. Buyers must ensure structural safety, durability, installation efficiency, and predictable delivery-especially when projects span multiple locations or must align with tight construction schedules. Energet Solar builds its solar carports to match those priorities, focusing on:



Structural reliability for real-world loads: engineered design paths for wind and snow conditions, with stable column-and-beam architecture that supports consistent installation quality.

Corrosion resistance for long service life: material selection and surface protection strategies aligned with long-term outdoor exposure.

Installation efficiency: modular configurations designed to simplify on-site assembly and reduce labor time. Scalable supply for repeated builds: standardized parts with customization options that keep multi-site rollouts practical.



“Customers want more than a frame-they want confidence,” said a spokesperson for Energet Solar.“A carport must protect vehicles, support PV performance, and hold up for decades. Our goal is to help buyers deploy a bankable structure with predictable timelines, dependable materials, and a configuration that fits the site the first time.”

A complete portfolio beyond carports for one supplier, fewer headaches

While solar carports are the featured solution, Energet Solar supports broader PV deployment through integrated mounting categories. Buyers can align one supplier across multiple application scenarios, including solar ground mounting system options, roof solar mounting system designs, and solar tracking mounting system configurations-useful for organizations expanding from distributed generation to mixed project pipelines.

For ground-mounted projects, Energet Solar provides both dual pole solar mounting system and single pole solar mounting system configurations. These structures support different site conditions and layout requirements, helping developers balance land use, installation efficiency, and structural stability. For rooftops, the lineup includes solutions for varied roof types, including solar concrete flat roof mounting system applications where load distribution and installation method matter.

Energet Solar also supports specialized use cases such as solar agriculture mounting system and farm solar mounting system projects, which often require additional clearance and flexible structural planning to maintain on-site activity while producing power. For projects needing layout adaptability, the company offers flexible solar mounting system approaches that help engineering teams tune structure selection to terrain and site geometry.

Steel, sections, and components built for PV structures

Purchasing teams increasingly prefer suppliers who can provide not only the main structure but also the critical building blocks that impact quality and schedule. Energet Solar supplies PV-focused structural parts and profiles that support consistent builds across project types. Key component categories include:



Structural members such as solar purlin, solar beam, and solar column

Profile options including solar C section steel, solar U section steel, and galvanized solar section steel

Tube solutions such as solar steel round tube and solar steel square tube Assembly parts including solar rail, galvanized solar bracket, and other solar accessory components



These elements are designed to integrate with Energet Solar systems while also supporting buyers who require specific structural formats for standardization across suppliers and regions.

Material selection that aligns with durability and cost-of-ownership

In real projects, corrosion protection is a lifecycle decision, not a cosmetic detail. Energet Solar supports multiple material strategies, helping buyers choose what fits the project's environment, budget, and expected service life.

Depending on the structure and site condition, Energet Solar can incorporate common PV-grade steel selections such as Q235B solar steel and Q355B solar steel, as well as engineered grades including S235JR steel for solar and S355JR steel for solar for applications where structural performance margins matter. For corrosion resistance, the portfolio includes solar galvanized steel and advanced coated options such as ZAM solar steel, supporting different exposure requirements from inland sites to more aggressive environments.

By aligning structure type, coating strategy, and component compatibility, buyers can reduce rework risk, simplify quality verification, and improve the predictability of long-term operations.

Foundations and accessories that speed deployment

Project timelines often hinge on foundation readiness and accessory completeness. Energet Solar supports foundational and fastening elements to keep installation on track, including solar ground screw solutions for sites where ground conditions and speed of deployment favor screw foundations. The broader accessory set complements structure assembly needs and supports unified procurement planning-critical for EPCs and developers who aim to reduce supplier fragmentation.







Built for procurement teams who need consistency, not complexity

Energet Solar's value proposition is designed around how buyers actually evaluate suppliers-especially those managing multiple projects or global delivery. Typical procurement pain points include:



Mismatch between quotation and build reality (unclear specs, missing parts, inconsistent profiles)

Quality drift across batches (inconsistent coatings, tolerances, or packaging standards)

Unreliable lead times (production bottlenecks during peak seasons) High coordination cost (multiple suppliers for structure, rails, brackets, and accessories)

Energet Solar addresses these pain points with an integrated approach: standardizable systems, configurable design options, and a portfolio that covers structural members, profiles, and accessories under one operational umbrella. Supported by multi-site manufacturing capacity and a focus on project delivery, Energet Solar helps buyers reduce the friction that often slows PV construction.

A practical path forward for parking-lot PV deployment

Solar carports represent a compelling“no-new-land” pathway to clean power-particularly for commercial and industrial customers who already control parking assets and face rising energy demand. As a China Top Solar Carport Manufacturer, Energet Solar is expanding the availability of PV carport structures built to meet real project constraints: structural integrity, durability, installation efficiency, and scalable supply.

Energet Solar continues to develop its carport and mounting portfolio for customers seeking dependable PV infrastructure across parking lots, rooftops, ground sites, and specialized applications. To learn more about Energet Solar solutions-ranging from solar carport systems to solar steel structure components and complete solar mounting system offerings-visit the company's official website for product categories and technical overviews.