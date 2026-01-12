403
Senegal Pres. Arrives In Kuwait On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye, accompanied by an official delegation, arrived in Kuwait on Monday evening on an official visit.
The President of the Republic of Senegal was welcomed at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
He was also welcomed by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chief of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan and Chief of the accompanying mission of honor Sheikh Dr. Basel Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Africa Affairs Ambassador Naif Mohammad Al-Mudhaf.
The Senegalese president's accompanying delegation comprises Minister in Charge of Monitoring and Evaluating the "Senegal 2050" National Transformation Agenda Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo, Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Cheikh Niang, Minister of Finance and Budget Cheikh Diba, Minister of Water and Sanitation Cheikh Tidiane Dieye and several senior officials. (end)
