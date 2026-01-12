Guardiola Prioritizes Manchester City's Growth Over Trophies

Pep Guardiola says he cares more about how Manchester City "grow up" than winning trophies as he prepares his side for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final away to Newcastle on Tuesday.

City ended last season without a major trophy for the first time in eight years, though they did lift the Community Shield at the start of the campaign, beating Manchester United on penalties.

Recommended For You UAE: Dh5-million fund announced for social media creators focused on family content

Guardiola, asked at his pre-match press conference on Monday if he felt extra pressure after missing out on the big prizes last season, insisted he was not focused on silverware.

"It's not about winning or not winning trophies, it's about how the team grows up, how the team is better," the City manager said.

"Last season we didn't deserve to win more than just one trophy, because we didn't play good. So satisfaction to win a trophy when we are not playing good, can happen, you know, knockout stages, (you can be) lucky.

"It's not about that. Believe me, it's not about that. We are here to make the team play better, the satisfaction is to make a good performance for ourselves, our fans."

Guardiola, who has rebuilt his squad over the past year following the departures of key players, said the point was to improve game by game.

"That is the target, and all the time has been like that," he explained. "And after, when you are in that process, and you fight for the title, you can win it.

"But after the title, big compliments, the day after, a little bit less compliments, two days after, three days, it's forgotten. It's another. So it's the journey, it's how you improve. That is what you have to do to live our profession."

City won the League Cup for four seasons in a row from 2018, with the competition proving a launchpad for a decade of domination of English football under Guardiola.

Last season they were dethroned as Premier League champions by Liverpool and they trail leaders Arsenal by six points in the current campaign.

Chelsea host Arsenal in the first leg of the other League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.