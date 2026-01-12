$32.95 Bn Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities Driven By Digitalisation, Demand For AI-Driven Automation, And Expanding Cloud Platforms

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The enterprise workflow automation software market is experiencing significant growth, projected to escalate from $15.73 billion in 2024 to $18.28 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This expansion is attributed to the increasing demand for process optimization, remote work solutions, and cloud-based platforms that further emphasize cost efficiency and automation of repetitive tasks.

By 2029, the market is anticipated to hit $32.95 billion, with a CAGR of 15.9%, driven by the adoption of cloud-native platforms and real-time analytics, along with expanded digital and hybrid workforce models. Key trends include advancements in AI-driven automation, low-code/no-code platform innovations, cloud-native orchestration, and the emergence of hyperautomation and intelligent processes.

Digital transformation is a pivotal driver for this market. It involves adopting digital technologies to improve business processes and enhance customer experiences. The workflow automation software supports this transformation by streamlining complex processes, enabling seamless collaboration, and reducing manual interventions through automated workflows.

Companies like UiPath Inc. are innovating with AI-powered features that enhance process efficiency and strengthen interoperability across enterprise systems. In May 2023, UiPath launched an update integrating generative AI to accelerate automation and enhance productivity. Other industry moves include PairSoft Technologies' acquisition of APRO Software Solutions to expand its market presence and product offerings.

Major players dominating the market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, Zoho, and Pegasystems. North America emerged as the largest market region in 2024, with detailed analysis covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The international trade landscape, marked by rapid tariff changes, impacts the information technology sector, particularly affecting hardware manufacturing and software deployment. U.S. tariffs and global trade tensions elevate production costs and disrupt supply chains. In response, companies are investing in domestic production, diversifying suppliers, and adopting AI-driven automation to enhance resilience and efficiency.

The comprehensive market research report provides insight into enterprise workflow automation, covering global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. It offers a complete industry perspective, analyzing current and future scenarios for informed decision-making.

Enterprise workflow automation software automates complex processes across departments, coordinating workflows to improve efficiency and reduce manual errors. Key components include integrated software platforms deployed on-premises and via cloud models, serving SMEs and large enterprises in various sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, retail, and manufacturing.

The market revenue is calculated from sales of robotic process automation and process improvement services. It reflects only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers, excluding supply chain resales.

A thorough understanding of revenue generation within the specified geographies is essential, focusing on consumption values generated by organizations in that market, irrespective of production location.

Highlights Include:



Comprehensive definition and explanation of market characteristics.

Detailed market size representation, inclusive of historical growth and future forecasts.

Factors such as AI advancements, regional conflicts, and competition impacting market forecasts.

In-depth market segmentation across sub-markets.

Geographic analysis of market size and comparative growth metrics.

Assessment of the competitive landscape, major deals, and leading companies. Strategies for market emergence post-crisis and growth opportunities as economies recover.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Software, Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud

Organization Sizes: SMEs, Large Enterprises

Applications: HR and Payroll, Finance and Accounting, Customer Service, Operations, Others End-Users: BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government, Others

Subsegments:



Workflow Management Platforms, Business Process Management Tools

Robotic Process Automation, Document Management Systems

Integration and API Management, Cloud-Based and On-Premise Solutions Implementation, Consulting, Support, Training, Managed, and Customization Services

Key Companies: Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, Zoho, UiPath, Pegasystems, and others.

Key Attributes:

