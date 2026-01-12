$14.81 Bn Ship Hull Inspection Services Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F: Opportunities In Increased Use Of AI, Autonomous Drones, And Robotic Systems, Driven By Global Trade Growth

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The ship hull inspection services market is experiencing steady growth, forecasted to expand from $13.33 billion in 2025 to $13.62 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 2.2%. This increase is driven by advancements in inspection technologies, increased regulatory compliance demands, and the incorporation of ultrasonic techniques and documentation services. By 2030, the market is predicted to reach $14.81 billion, with a CAGR of 2.1%. Innovations such as autonomous underwater drones and AI-based detection, coupled with robotic inspection systems, are key growth catalysts during this period.

Key trends include the proliferation of underwater drone inspections, a growing emphasis on real-time hull condition monitoring, and rising demand for predictive maintenance. Advances in remote surveys and digital documentation are enhancing safety compliance amidst evolving maritime regulations. The expansion of international trade further fuels demand, as ship hull inspection services play a vital role in ensuring safety, compliance, and environmental protection. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported a $13.75 billion increase in EU goods imports in 2024, reflecting the market's response to international trade dynamics.

Strategic partnerships are shaping the market, facilitating the development of advanced hull cleaning technologies. For instance, Lomar Shipping collaborated with Alicia Bots to innovate robotic hull cleaning solutions, aiming to enhance maintenance efficiency and sustainability. Likewise, Edison Chouest Offshore's acquisition of ROVOP strengthens its subsea capabilities, integrating expert inspection services while expanding client solutions.

Major industry players include Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, DNV GL, Lloyd's Register Group, RINA Group, and others. These entities are pivotal in driving market innovation and collaborating to meet global maritime demands. The North American region led the market in 2025, with key areas of operation including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others.

Geopolitical shifts and fluctuating trade tariffs significantly impact the market, with increased costs for inspection technologies affecting operations, especially in major hubs reliant on imports. However, this challenge has spurred local innovation in robotic technologies, enhancing regional capabilities. The comprehensive market report provides a deep dive into market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and strategic recommendations for navigating the dynamic international environment.

Overall, the ship hull inspection services market is poised for continued growth, leveraging technological innovation and strategic alliances to meet evolving industry needs and capitalizing on emerging opportunities within the global maritime landscape.

Scope of the Report:



Inspection Type: Includes general corrosion, deformations, cleanliness, and other types.

Vessel Type: Ranging from tankers and bulk carriers to passenger ships and mega yachts.

Application: Spanning cruise ships, commercial vessels, and naval vessels. End-User: Ship owners, manufacturers, and navy vessels.

Key Attributes: