US ambassador highlights ongoing trade engagement with India
(MENAFN) The newly appointed U.S. ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said Monday that Washington and New Delhi remain “actively engaged” in trade negotiations.
“Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow,” Gor told reporters in New Delhi after assuming his post. He added that while India is the world’s largest nation, reaching a final agreement is complex, but both sides are determined to succeed.
The talks follow last year’s failure to finalize a trade deal, which led the Trump administration to impose steep tariffs on Indian goods. The U.S. raised import duties by 50%, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine.
Negotiations resumed in September when U.S. Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch met with Indian officials in New Delhi. Progress has been slow, however, with one proposed deal reportedly delayed after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not telephoned President Donald Trump—a claim India rejected.
