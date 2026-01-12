403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Calls in UK Envoy Over Embassy Flag Removal
(MENAFN) Iran has called in Britain's ambassador following the removal of the Islamic Republic's flag from its diplomatic mission in London, multiple Iranian government-affiliated media sources confirmed.
The confrontation unfolded Saturday when members of the Iranian diaspora assembled outside the Kensington embassy compound to demonstrate solidarity with ongoing protests inside Iran. During the gathering, one activist scaled the embassy perimeter, tore down the current government's flag, and hoisted Iran's pre-1979 monarchist banner—depicting a lion and sun emblem—from the balcony positioned above the main entrance.
The royal-era symbol has become a rallying icon for Iranians living overseas who oppose the Islamic government's rule. Embassy officials subsequently reinstalled their official flag and declared via X: "Iran's flag is flying high."
Iranian authorities summoned the British envoy after "the Iranian Embassy in London was disrespected by displacing the Iranian flag," a local news agency reported, quoting the Foreign Ministry. Alireza Yousefi, director-general for Western Europe at Iran's Foreign Ministry, conveyed a "strong protest" to the UK diplomat during the meeting.
However, the UK Foreign Office disputed characterizations of a formal summons, with media citing sources who described Ambassador Hugo Shorter as merely "had a meeting" at the Foreign Ministry. London police confirmed officers executed arrests for aggravated trespass and assault on an emergency worker in connection with the embassy incident.
The diaspora demonstrations reflect broader unrest erupting across Iran since December 28, when the national currency experienced catastrophic devaluation. The financial collapse triggered dramatic spikes in food and essential commodity prices, fueling public anger.
Initial demonstrations rapidly intensified into violent confrontations with security forces throughout multiple cities. Reports suggest the clashes have claimed hundreds of lives, though independent verification remains difficult due to government restrictions on information flow.
The currency crisis has exposed deep economic vulnerabilities within Iran, where international sanctions and domestic mismanagement have severely weakened purchasing power. Citizens face mounting hardship as inflation erodes their ability to afford basic necessities, transforming economic grievances into widespread political dissent against the Islamic Republic's governance.
The confrontation unfolded Saturday when members of the Iranian diaspora assembled outside the Kensington embassy compound to demonstrate solidarity with ongoing protests inside Iran. During the gathering, one activist scaled the embassy perimeter, tore down the current government's flag, and hoisted Iran's pre-1979 monarchist banner—depicting a lion and sun emblem—from the balcony positioned above the main entrance.
The royal-era symbol has become a rallying icon for Iranians living overseas who oppose the Islamic government's rule. Embassy officials subsequently reinstalled their official flag and declared via X: "Iran's flag is flying high."
Iranian authorities summoned the British envoy after "the Iranian Embassy in London was disrespected by displacing the Iranian flag," a local news agency reported, quoting the Foreign Ministry. Alireza Yousefi, director-general for Western Europe at Iran's Foreign Ministry, conveyed a "strong protest" to the UK diplomat during the meeting.
However, the UK Foreign Office disputed characterizations of a formal summons, with media citing sources who described Ambassador Hugo Shorter as merely "had a meeting" at the Foreign Ministry. London police confirmed officers executed arrests for aggravated trespass and assault on an emergency worker in connection with the embassy incident.
The diaspora demonstrations reflect broader unrest erupting across Iran since December 28, when the national currency experienced catastrophic devaluation. The financial collapse triggered dramatic spikes in food and essential commodity prices, fueling public anger.
Initial demonstrations rapidly intensified into violent confrontations with security forces throughout multiple cities. Reports suggest the clashes have claimed hundreds of lives, though independent verification remains difficult due to government restrictions on information flow.
The currency crisis has exposed deep economic vulnerabilities within Iran, where international sanctions and domestic mismanagement have severely weakened purchasing power. Citizens face mounting hardship as inflation erodes their ability to afford basic necessities, transforming economic grievances into widespread political dissent against the Islamic Republic's governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment