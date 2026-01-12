403
UK Reveals USD1M Missile Program for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Britain announced plans Monday to engineer advanced tactical ballistic missiles specifically designed to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities as London escalates its commitment throughout 2026.
The initiative, designated Project Nightfall, has triggered a competitive bidding process among defense contractors to rapidly produce ground-launched ballistic weapons for Ukrainian forces. These missiles must deliver a 200-kilogram (440-pound) payload across distances exceeding 500 kilometers (310 miles), according to a Defense Ministry statement released late Sunday.
The program seeks dual objectives: revitalizing Britain's defense manufacturing sector while bolstering Ukraine's arsenal against Russia's ongoing military campaign.
"Nightfall missiles will be capable of being launched from a range of vehicles, firing multiple missiles in quick succession and withdrawing within minutes – allowing Ukrainian forces to hit key military targets before Russian forces can respond," the ministry said.
Capped at £800,000 ($1 million) per unit, the weapons system promises Ukraine a "powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option with minimal foreign export controls."
Defense Secretary John Healey condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for "seriously escalating" the war instead of "seriously negotiating a peace," recounting his recent experience traveling to Kyiv where air raid alarms echoed around Lviv.
"... We are determined to put leading edge weapons into the hands of Ukrainians as they fight back," he said in the statement.
Minister for defense readiness and industry Luke Pollard emphasized that European security demands a resilient Ukraine, declaring these British-made long-range missiles "will keep Ukraine in the fight."
"The project aims for three industry teams to each be awarded a £9 million ($12 million) development contract to design, develop and deliver their first three missiles within 12 months for test firings," he added.
