Sudanese Government Sets Plans After Returning to Khartoum
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Sudanese government outlined its key priorities after officially resuming operations in the capital, Khartoum, emphasizing peace, public safety, citizens’ livelihoods, and the revival of state institutions and essential services.
Addressing journalists at the Khartoum State Government headquarters, Prime Minister Kamil Idris stressed that peace remains the foremost goal of the administration. “What we seek is a peace that Sudanese people accept, in the context of a war that was imposed on the country,” he stated.
Despite ongoing difficulties, Idris noted that the government will focus on improving living conditions and security while strengthening basic services. Plans include expanding healthcare facilities, reopening universities on time, and increasing access to water and electricity.
Economically, the prime minister highlighted priorities such as advancing agricultural development, rehabilitating slaughterhouses, constructing a new airport, and creating an integrated city geared toward exports.
Khartoum State Governor Ahmed Osman Hamza told reporters that the central government’s return demonstrates the capital’s readiness to welcome back its residents, urging them to return and contribute to reconstruction efforts.
This move is part of broader efforts to restore administrative functions and public services in Khartoum, following earlier announcements about gradually reinstating state institutions.
The government had relocated to Port Sudan in late April 2023, shortly after clashes erupted in Khartoum between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
