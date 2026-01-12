403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's Leader Determined to Address Economic Problems
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged Sunday his administration will tackle the nation's spiraling economic crisis as violent clashes erupted nationwide, marking his first public response since demonstrations devolved into deadly confrontations last week.
Foreign adversaries are attempting to "sow chaos and instability" following Iran's 12-day military conflict with Israel last June, Pezeshkian told state television, framing the unrest as externally orchestrated rather than domestically driven.
The protests ignited last month over deteriorating economic conditions and the rial's historic collapse but escalated dramatically into violent confrontations. While Tehran has released no official death toll, international NGOs estimate 116 fatalities—including security personnel and demonstrators—with more than 1,000 wounded.
Pezeshkian directly accused Washington and Tel Aviv of fueling the increasingly brutal demonstrations, particularly in Tehran where armed protesters have torched government offices, financial institutions, buses, and religious sites in recent days. Authorities have imposed nationwide internet blackouts.
The president alleged the US and Israel are "training certain groups" domestically and internationally while importing "terrorists from abroad" to ignite mosques, markets, and public infrastructure.
"They have killed some with weapons, burned others, and beheaded some. Truly, these crimes are beyond our people's nature. These are not our people. They do not belong to this country. If someone protests for this country, we listen and address their concerns," Pezeshkian stated.
While acknowledging governmental "shortcomings and problems," the Iranian leader maintained his administration is aggressively pursuing solutions to public grievances, especially economic hardships.
"Where in the world are such protests and behaviors accepted as protests? If this happened in the US, would Americans allow it? Would Europeans allow it? If someone attacked a military base or city center, would they say, 'Go ahead and loot it'," he questioned.
Pezeshkian drew a sharp distinction between peaceful demonstrators and violent agitators, insisting those destroying public assets are rioters, not legitimate protesters. He emphasized openness to dialogue with citizens harboring genuine concerns.
The president claimed the US and Israel attempted to force Iranians "to their knees" during June's 12-day war but failed, now pursuing identical objectives through manufactured "riots."
"We will build this country with the people's help and stand firmly against the external conspiracies and riots, with the help of producers and merchants. We will stop them with power," Pezeshkian declared, extending condolences to victims.
Before Thursday's violent escalation, US President Donald Trump tweeted the US would "come to the rescue" of Iranian protesters if authorities deployed lethal force—comments triggering fierce condemnation from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, security chief Ali Larijani, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of manipulating Iranian youth.
"The same people who destroyed this country and killed our youth and children now instruct these rioters to destroy more."
He assured citizens his government will address their difficulties while urging families to prevent young people from joining "rioters and terrorists who kill and behead."
"Protest if you must; we will listen and solve your concerns. Let us work together to solve problems. But worsening the country's economic situation through chaos serves no one," Pezeshkian concluded.
Foreign adversaries are attempting to "sow chaos and instability" following Iran's 12-day military conflict with Israel last June, Pezeshkian told state television, framing the unrest as externally orchestrated rather than domestically driven.
The protests ignited last month over deteriorating economic conditions and the rial's historic collapse but escalated dramatically into violent confrontations. While Tehran has released no official death toll, international NGOs estimate 116 fatalities—including security personnel and demonstrators—with more than 1,000 wounded.
Pezeshkian directly accused Washington and Tel Aviv of fueling the increasingly brutal demonstrations, particularly in Tehran where armed protesters have torched government offices, financial institutions, buses, and religious sites in recent days. Authorities have imposed nationwide internet blackouts.
The president alleged the US and Israel are "training certain groups" domestically and internationally while importing "terrorists from abroad" to ignite mosques, markets, and public infrastructure.
"They have killed some with weapons, burned others, and beheaded some. Truly, these crimes are beyond our people's nature. These are not our people. They do not belong to this country. If someone protests for this country, we listen and address their concerns," Pezeshkian stated.
While acknowledging governmental "shortcomings and problems," the Iranian leader maintained his administration is aggressively pursuing solutions to public grievances, especially economic hardships.
"Where in the world are such protests and behaviors accepted as protests? If this happened in the US, would Americans allow it? Would Europeans allow it? If someone attacked a military base or city center, would they say, 'Go ahead and loot it'," he questioned.
Pezeshkian drew a sharp distinction between peaceful demonstrators and violent agitators, insisting those destroying public assets are rioters, not legitimate protesters. He emphasized openness to dialogue with citizens harboring genuine concerns.
The president claimed the US and Israel attempted to force Iranians "to their knees" during June's 12-day war but failed, now pursuing identical objectives through manufactured "riots."
"We will build this country with the people's help and stand firmly against the external conspiracies and riots, with the help of producers and merchants. We will stop them with power," Pezeshkian declared, extending condolences to victims.
Before Thursday's violent escalation, US President Donald Trump tweeted the US would "come to the rescue" of Iranian protesters if authorities deployed lethal force—comments triggering fierce condemnation from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, security chief Ali Larijani, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of manipulating Iranian youth.
"The same people who destroyed this country and killed our youth and children now instruct these rioters to destroy more."
He assured citizens his government will address their difficulties while urging families to prevent young people from joining "rioters and terrorists who kill and behead."
"Protest if you must; we will listen and solve your concerns. Let us work together to solve problems. But worsening the country's economic situation through chaos serves no one," Pezeshkian concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment