Australia bushfires destroy hundreds of homes, kill one person
(MENAFN) Bushfires sweeping across south-east Australia have left one person dead and destroyed around 300 homes and buildings, with authorities warning the crisis could last for weeks.
The fires, fueled by extreme heat, dry conditions, and strong winds, have burned through land nearly twice the size of Greater London. Most of the devastation has been concentrated in Victoria, though blazes have also spread into New South Wales.
A state of emergency has been declared in Victoria, where thousands of firefighters and more than 70 aircraft are battling 30 active fires — ten of which remain of particular concern. Premier Jacinta Allan reported that 350,000 hectares had already been scorched as of Sunday morning, stressing: “We are not through the worst of this by a long way.”
Human remains were discovered in the village of Gobur, north of Melbourne, marking the first confirmed fatality. The victim has not yet been identified. Allan praised emergency crews for their difficult work, noting that the Gobur community is now in mourning.
Smoke from the fires has worsened air quality across Victoria, including in metropolitan Melbourne, raising health concerns for residents.
Authorities say these are the most destructive fires in the region since the catastrophic 2019–2020 bushfire season, which killed 33 people and destroyed an area the size of Turkey.
The scale of the current disaster underscores the vulnerability of Australia’s south-east to recurring fire seasons, with officials warning that the blazes could continue to threaten communities for weeks to come.
