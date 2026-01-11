403
Myanmar holds phase two of nationwide voting ahead of new government
(MENAFN) Myanmar has entered the second stage of its three-part election process, with voting taking place Sunday across 100 townships nationwide. Officials say the polls are on track to establish a new government by April.
Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Htun, representing the junta’s information team, announced that a new parliament is expected to convene in March, followed by the formation of a government in April.
Earlier in the day, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing visited polling stations in Yangon’s Hlaing and Insein townships as voting proceeded in 12 of the country’s 14 regions and states.
The staggered election began on December 28 with phase one, covering 102 townships, while the final stage is scheduled for January 25 in 63 townships. After the first round, the Union Election Commission reported that more than 100 representatives were chosen for the Lower House, over 30 for the Upper House, and more than 100 for regional and state assemblies.
The vote will ultimately fill Myanmar’s bicameral parliament, which consists of 664 seats — 440 in the lower chamber and 224 in the upper chamber. The new legislature will then select a president, who will form the next government.
This marks the first election since the 2021 military coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy from power, ushering in years of emergency rule. In 2023, 40 political parties, including the NLD, were dissolved. At least six parties with nearly 5,000 candidates are competing in the current polls, alongside 57 regional parties. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party alone has fielded more than 1,000 candidates.
