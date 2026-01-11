403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Raids in West Bank Leave One Dead
(MENAFN) Israeli forces launched a series of raids across the occupied West Bank early Sunday, resulting in the death of a Palestinian in Hebron, the besiegement of a mosque, and the arrest of two individuals in Nablus. The Israeli army reported that one of its soldiers was wounded during armed clashes.
In Nablus, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that undercover Israeli units infiltrated the Old City before reinforcements arrived from multiple directions, spreading through residential alleys and market areas amid heavy gunfire.
Troops surrounded Al-Satoun Mosque in the Yasmina neighborhood, trapping dozens of worshippers inside after dawn prayers. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross, confirmed that at least 12 worshippers were evacuated, while others remained confined for hours.
During the operation, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians, identified by witnesses as Loay Shaaban and Hamido Zakari. The Israeli army later stated that one soldier was moderately injured after coming under fire, and military radio reported exchanges of gunfire with Palestinian fighters inside the Old City.
Separately, in Hebron, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian overnight and withheld his body, according to Palestinian authorities.
The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority identified the victim as Shaker Falah Ahmad al-Jaabari, 58, who was killed late Saturday. Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces blocked an ambulance from reaching him in the Khallat Hadour area, denying medical assistance.
In Nablus, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that undercover Israeli units infiltrated the Old City before reinforcements arrived from multiple directions, spreading through residential alleys and market areas amid heavy gunfire.
Troops surrounded Al-Satoun Mosque in the Yasmina neighborhood, trapping dozens of worshippers inside after dawn prayers. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross, confirmed that at least 12 worshippers were evacuated, while others remained confined for hours.
During the operation, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians, identified by witnesses as Loay Shaaban and Hamido Zakari. The Israeli army later stated that one soldier was moderately injured after coming under fire, and military radio reported exchanges of gunfire with Palestinian fighters inside the Old City.
Separately, in Hebron, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian overnight and withheld his body, according to Palestinian authorities.
The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority identified the victim as Shaker Falah Ahmad al-Jaabari, 58, who was killed late Saturday. Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces blocked an ambulance from reaching him in the Khallat Hadour area, denying medical assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment