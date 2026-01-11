403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meloni Urges EU to Resume Dialogue with Russia
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared that the moment has arrived for the European Union to initiate conversations with Russia regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. Her remarks coincide with US-driven diplomatic initiatives that seem to be moving nearer to a potential peace arrangement.
During a New Year press briefing in Rome on Friday, Meloni expressed alignment with French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated in December that it would be “useful” to renew dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I think Macron is right about this. I believe that the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia too,” she affirmed. Meloni emphasized that Europe’s involvement in peace efforts has been constrained by only engaging with one party in the confrontation.
To prevent the “mistake” of restarting negotiations “in a haphazard manner,” Meloni proposed the designation of a European Union special representative for Ukraine. This suggestion seems to mark the first occasion such a concept has been publicly introduced within the EU.
Nevertheless, the Union continues to be fractured internally over its stance toward Moscow, a division that has obstructed a cohesive, top-level strategy. Certain member countries, particularly the Baltic states, have consistently resisted the idea of reopening dialogue with Russia.
During a New Year press briefing in Rome on Friday, Meloni expressed alignment with French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated in December that it would be “useful” to renew dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I think Macron is right about this. I believe that the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia too,” she affirmed. Meloni emphasized that Europe’s involvement in peace efforts has been constrained by only engaging with one party in the confrontation.
To prevent the “mistake” of restarting negotiations “in a haphazard manner,” Meloni proposed the designation of a European Union special representative for Ukraine. This suggestion seems to mark the first occasion such a concept has been publicly introduced within the EU.
Nevertheless, the Union continues to be fractured internally over its stance toward Moscow, a division that has obstructed a cohesive, top-level strategy. Certain member countries, particularly the Baltic states, have consistently resisted the idea of reopening dialogue with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment