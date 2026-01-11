Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Mercury Rises In South Bengal, Winter Likely To End Soon

Kolkata's temperature climbed again on Saturday, and forecasts suggest a slight rise across South Bengal districts in coming days, raising questions about whether winter is finally preparing to bid farewell this week.

The month of Poush is almost over. For now, the daytime temperature in all districts of North Bengal is likely to stay below normal. But as predicted, Kolkata's temperature rose again on Saturday.

The Alipore weather office said the temperature in South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will rise slightly. But even with a slight rise, winter won't be gone completely; the chill might just lessen a bit.

South Bengal Weather: Temps in South Bengal, including Kolkata, may rise by 2°C from Sunday. The winter chill will ease until mid-next week. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal won't directly affect the state.

The weather office says Kolkata's minimum temperature will hover around 11 to 13 degrees. From tomorrow, the maximum temperature in South Bengal districts is likely to be near or above normal.

Light to moderate fog is expected in South Bengal districts. Most districts, including North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, and Nadia, will see fog. Dry weather will prevail for the next seven days with no rain forecast.

North Bengal Weather: Intense cold and northerly winds persist. Dense fog is expected. Alerts are issued for Darjeeling, North & South Dinajpur, Malda, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri due to fog.

Cold day conditions will continue in some northern districts. The weather in the north will remain dry for the next seven days. There is no chance of rain for now.