PM Modi Calls Somnath A 'Beacon Of Eternal Divinity' During His Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday summarised day one of his Somnath visit, describing the temple as a "beacon of eternal divinity." In an X post, PM Modi shared the highlights of his visit where he offered prayers at the Somnath temple, witnessed drone show, participated in Omkar chanting and other events of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. "Somnath stands as a beacon of eternal divinity. Its sacred presence continues to guide people across generations. Here are highlights from yesterday's programmes, including the Omkar Mantra chanting and drone show," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi's Itinerary

The Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra today at 09:45 am, which is a ceremonial procession held to honour the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The procession will feature a symbolic march of 108 horses, representing valour and sacrifice. Thereafter, at around 10:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at the Somnath Temple. At approximately 11 am, he will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Historical Commemoration

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from January 8 to January 11 marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The attack marked the beginning of a long period during which the temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt over centuries.

Despite this, Somnath never ceased to exist in the collective consciousness of the people. The cycle of the temple's devastation and revival is unparalleled in world history. It demonstrated that Somnath was never merely a stone structure, but a living embodiment of belief, identity, and civilisational pride.

Post-Independence Reconstruction

On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins of Somnath and expressed his resolve to rebuild the temple, viewing its restoration as essential to reviving India's cultural confidence. The reconstruction, carried out with public participation, culminated in the consecration of the present temple on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then-President Rajendra Prasad.

In 2026, the nation marks 75 years since the historic 1951 ceremony, reaffirming India's civilisational self-respect.

Architectural and Religious Significance

Revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the Somnath Temple complex stands majestically along the Arabian Sea, crowned by a 150-foot shikhar, symbolising enduring faith and national resolve. (ANI)

