Ainex Brings Optical Sensor Innovation To The Mouse Category With Nextick Mouse

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AINEX, a developer of advanced gaming input devices, today announced the upcoming launch of Nextick Mouse, scheduled for February 2026. The new product integrates Optical Sensor Technology originally developed and successfully deployed in the company's flagship Nextick Lightgun Pro.

AINEX recently completed the development of its proprietary optical sensor system for the Nextick Lightgun Pro, achieving high-precision tracking, improved responsiveness, and enhanced control accuracy for shooting and motion-based games. Building on this proven performance, the company has adapted and optimized the technology for application in the Nextick Mouse, extending its use beyond lightgun gaming into broader PC and console control environments.

The Optical Sensor Technology enables more accurate motion detection and smoother cursor control, delivering a heightened level of precision for gaming, creative workflows, and interactive applications. By transferring core technology from a specialized gaming controller to a mouse form factor, AINEX aims to introduce a new category of high-performance input devices that bridge traditional mouse control and motion-based interaction.

“Our Optical Sensor Technology was designed to solve precision and accuracy challenges in fast-paced shooting games,” said Byung Chan Lee, CEO of AINEX.“With the launch of Nextick Mouse, we are bringing that same level of performance to a wider audience, creating new possibilities for gamers and power users alike.”

The February 2026 release of Nextick Mouse represents a key milestone in AINEX's product roadmap, as the company continues to expand its technology portfolio across multiple gaming and interactive device categories. AINEX plans to further explore partnerships and global distribution opportunities following the product launch.

About AINEX

AINEX is a gaming hardware company focused on developing innovative input devices that enhance precision, immersion, and user experience. Leveraging proprietary sensor and control technologies, AINEX designs products that redefine how users interact with games and digital content.