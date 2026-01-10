JJD Eyes Expansion As Tej Pratap Backs Rohini On 'Jaichand' Remark

JJD Eyes Expansion in Bengal, UP, Delhi

Janshakti Janata Dal National President Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said that his party is focusing on expanding its political footprint, adding that JJD will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh in 2027, alongside the ensuing polls of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "We are focusing on expansion, so we will definitely contest elections in Bengal, in Uttar Pradesh. The MCD elections are coming up in Delhi, and we will contest those as well."

Yadav Family Feud Intensifies

Tej Pratap on 'Jaichand' Elements

On Rohini Archarya's recent cryptic post on X, Janshakti Janata Dal National President Tej Pratap Yadav stated that he had been making similar accusations against the 'jaichand' elements, but had been sidelined and ostracised from the party. He called their behaviour despicable and claimed that it was all part of their conspiracy. "But the way they treated her is despicable and was all part of their conspiracy," he said.

This comes after Rohini Acharya X's post where she said, "To destroy the 'great legacy' that was created and established with such intense effort, there is no need for outsiders; just a few scheming 'newly made own' among our own' and our loved ones are enough." बड़ी शिद्दत से बनायी और खड़ी की गयी "बड़ी विरासत" को तहस - नहस करने के लिए परायों की जरूरत नहीं होती, "अपने" और अपनों के चंद षड्यंत्रकारी "नए बने अपने" ही काफी होते हैं.. हैरानी तो तब होती है, जब "जिसकी" वजह से पहचान होती है, जिसकी वजह से वजूद होता है, उस पहचान, उस वजूद के... - Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 10, 2026

Rohini Acharya's Allegations of Abuse

On November 15, 2025, Acharya quit politics and "disowned" the family, accusing her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, of asking her to leave. She said that she was "humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her."

Following that, Acharya claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, have "thrown" her out of the family. Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat. Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper.

"Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in... To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted," she wrote. (ANI)

